With summer nearly here, a new report shows vegan barbecues are 43 percent healthier than normal barbecues. The popular motorhome rental company Camptoo researched barbecues throughout the UK to discover what trends will define this grilling season. The study, titled Britain’s Best BBQ, dove into consumer habits from favorite barbecue items to the nutritional contents of foods. By the end of the study, the analysis revealed that the average vegan barbecue offers healthier foods with fewer calories.

“While there were no major surprises in terms of most popular meats or BBQ food types, there were some very interesting differences in terms of how recipes ratings and popularity were affected by factors such as calorie count and protein contents,” Camptto’s Head of Wanderlust Ed Bassett said. “Our analyst of vegan recipes also provided intriguing results and it’s nice to see exactly what meat alternatives are being used on barbecues. With the summer BBQ season fast approaching this research has given us a flavor of what t expect on the grills across campsites up and down the UK.”

The report found that the average vegan barbecue dish contains 208 calories in contrast to 369 calories in a conventional, meat-centric barbecue meal. Generally, vegan cuisine is lower in fat, and even though the vegan recipes may contain more carbohydrates and sugar, the recipes themselves offer individuals a greater range of nutritional value.

For British barbecuers, the study found that the most popular vegan dish is the falafel burger. Barbecue jackfruit is close behind, used as a substitute for pulled chicken or pork. The popular alternatives served at vegan barbecues provide a lower fat content (nine grams compared to the conventional 20 grams) and high fiber content.

Vegan barbecue is surging in popularity globally. The US market is experiencing a wave of new vegan barbecue products as meat alternatives continue to become more extensive. Whole Foods recently released a report that predicts that vegan barbecue will be one of the top five plant-based categories for the future. The demand for different cuisine-based meat alternatives continues to spike, and Whole Foods aims to prepare for this market shift.

Summer grilling season is here, and vegan barbecues have never been more popular. The Beet compiled a list of the best vegan barbecue dishes to help people everywhere host a plant-based grill out that will leave their guests raving about the delicious vegan foods. With higher nutritional value and quicker cook times, vegan barbecues are likely to continue gaining popularity and retailers globally are shifting their products to meet this rapidly increasing demand.