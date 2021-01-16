Here’s Your Week Four Grocery List to Finish the Plant-Based Plan Strong
Now that you've decided to start eating plant-based, you may be wondering what to buy at the grocery store. Your 28 Day Plant-Based Plan has you covered! Take this grocery list to the store with you and finish the plan strong!
Here's where to sign up for the daily newsletter that sends you the entire plan day-by-day.
Your 28 Day Plant-Based Plan Sign-Up
Here's where to sign up for the e-Book that has the entire plan all in one place. For $9.95 you can buy the 77-page e-Book and download it, print it out and keep it handy all month long.
Get The 77 Page e-Book For $9.95
Seeds, Nuts & Spices
- Ground flax seeds
- Cinnamon
- Nutmeg
- ½ cup walnuts
- Cumin
- Chili powder
- Oregano
- Paprika
- Dried bay leaves
- Fresh tarragon
- Fresh parsley
- Fresh basil
- Dried basil
- Garlic powder
- Dried parsley
- Thyme
- Allspice
- 2 ¼ cup fresh parsley
- 1 cup raw cashews
- 2 tbsp nutritional yeast
- Mustard powder
- Curry powder
- Cilantro
- 2 bunch coriander
- 2 tbsp toasted pine nuts
Refrigerated
- 1 ¼ cup non-dairy milk
- 8 tbsp non-dairy milk
- 1 tsp apple sauce
- Vegan parmesan
- 2 bottles JUST Egg
Boxed & Canned
- 1 28 oz can diced tomatoes
- 1 28 oz can crushed tomatoes
- 7 oz chipotle peppers in adobo sauce
- 1 14 oz can kidney beans
- 3 15 oz can chickpeas
- 4 15 oz can black beans
- 2 15 oz can artichoke hearts
- 2 ½ cup chickpeas
- 2 cup brown rice
- Half loaf bread
- 2 ⅔ cup red lentils
- 4 cup pearl barley
- Wrap
Fruits
- ½ cup raisins
- 6 cups yellow cherry tomatoes
- 4 avocados
- 6 lemon
- 2 cucumber
- 1 cup currants
- 2 lime
- 2 tomato
Baking
- 4 cups oat flour
- 4 tsp baking powder
- 2 tsp baking soda
- ½ cup coconut sugar
- 6 tbsp tapioca starch
- 2 cup and 4 tbsp garbanzo bean flour
Condiments & Oils
- Extra virgin olive oil
- 3 tsp vanilla extract
- Avocado oil
- Coconut oil
- Vegan Pesto
- Vegan mayo
- Red wine vinegar
- Sriracha
Vegetables
- 1 cup carrots
- 2 onions
- 1 butternut squash
- 7 garlic
- 8 oz mushrooms
- 10 shallots
- 1 bag spinach
- 4 bunches kale
- 2 head cauliflower
- 4 sweet potatoes
- 2 head celery
- 2 bunch mint
- 1 red onion
- 2 small brown onion
- 2 jalapeno pepper
- 1 red chili
- 2 zucchini