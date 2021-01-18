For many, the final leap to adopt a plant-based diet is access to delicious dishes served at their favorite restaurant chain. Fatburger is helping eaters cut meat from their meals while amping up its wing selection by rolling out its first vegetarian wing option. The fast-food company will be rolling out its meatless “Chick’n Vings” made from Quorn products. Wing-lovers can choose from any house-made sauces to dunk their drumsticks in. Fatburger will offer these vegetarian wings at every location, giving wing enthusiasts an easy swamp to replace their usual chicken with a plant-based option. Vegan eaters take note that the meatless wings do include egg white as an ingredient, so they will not be suitable for those on a diet that excludes all animal products.

Fatburger Debuts Vegetarian Wings Made with Quorn

The vegetarian wings can be smothered in Scorchin’, Carolina Fire BBQ, Coconut Jerk, Honey Garlic, and Sweet Bourbon BBQ sauces and served up with vegan fries. The restaurants make sure to use vegan frying oils to make sure that a plant-based item isn’t compromised for its customers. That means that when you get a craving for fried food, Fatburger is a place where a plant-based eater can order without worry.

“Some of the major themes in the food space coming out of 2020 were the heightened desire for comfort food and the need for inclusive, delicious options for all,” CEO of FAT Brands Andy Widerhorn said. “Our new Chick’n Vings answer this calling by allowing our world-famous wings to be accessible to a wider range of dietary preferences without sacrificing the taste.”

This new product comes one week after the company announced that it plans to bolster its Vegan Shake menu. The two new vegan milkshakes that the company unveiled are a classic Chocolate and a more unexpected flavor, Maui Banana. The two shakes will join the company’s already established milkshake lineup, making Fatburger an increasingly more attractive option for plant-based eaters who want to treat themselves. The shakes contain an oat milk base mixed and are topped with coconut milk whipped cream, and the Maui Banana shake also includes Craig’s cashew-based ice cream. The two shakes will soon join the company’s existing Strawberry and Vanilla.

Fatburger is proving to be one of the friendliest fast-food burger places: The company began to include Impossible Burger substitutes for vegetarians, with an easy option to make vegan by asking to leave off the mayo and use a wheat bun. By continuing to round out its plant-based menu, Fatburger is making it possible to indulge at locations all around the US.