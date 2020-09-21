Zendaya Coleman won an Emmy Award on Sunday for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series for her standout performance in the HBO show Euphoria, at 24 the youngest winner to ever take home the statue in what was considered the biggest upset of the night, beating out favorites like Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon. But to her fans, the win was no surprise and completely deserved. Zendaya has always been a multi-faceted talent of immense proportions, and her 79 million followers who have loved her all along have been waiting for the moment when the rest of the mainstream entertainment world took notice.

Known for being a style icon, actress, singer, dancer (her Dancing With the Stars appearance was spectacularly followed), model (she's the face of Lancôme), fashion designer (with Tommy Hilfiger), and social activist, Zendaya may be least well known for her culinary guide to vegetarian offerings at fast-food restaurants, but we love it. Zendaya went vegetarian at age 9 growing up in Oakland, California, and her fans who have followed her all along have known that to Zendaya, eating vegetarian is hardly synonymous with being super-healthy. In fact, she has written on her website about her penchant for finding the veggie-based meals at all of her favorite fast-food haunts-- and she has admitted to having a major ice cream habit. The former Disney star's vegetarian diet could be described as creative, joyful and unique. She once told an interviewer for US Weekly that she doesn't like vegetables much, which makes being vegetarian "challenging."

Zendaya doesn't shy away from fast food. In fact, on her site, she writes, My Vegetarian Guide to Fast Food. It's like an ode to where to grab and go delicious vegetarian dishes from the most popular chains in the land.

"Think a vegetarian can't go to basically any fast-food joint and order up a storm? Think again!" she writes in the post. "Most days I order fast food and I've found a way to satisfy my veggie diet just about anywhere. In honor of National Fast Food Day, scroll on for the best meat-free fast-food finds. Check out the post here.

Zendaya shares with her fans what to order at her favorite fast-food restaurants:

At In-N-Out Burger, she says to get the grilled cheese with grilled onions and extra spread and the animal style fries.

"WHY IT'S BOMB: The grilled onions are the perfect add-on and while the animal style fries are messy as hell, they are so delish."

At Chick-Fil-A, she recommends the Spicy Southwest Salad, minus the chicken.

"WHY IT'S BOMB: It's a delicious mix of baby greens, shredded red cabbage, carrots, grape tomatoes, Monterey Jack and Cheddar cheeses, roasted corn, black beans, tortilla strips, and chili lime pepitas."

At Panda Express she says: Order the Veggie spring rolls and mixed veggies.

"WHY IT'S BOMB: Ok, so the rolls are an appetizer and the veggies are a side, but eat enough of both and it'll def fill you up!"

At Subway Zendaya tells you that she loves the Veggie Delite sandwich.

"WHY IT'S BOMB: The mix of lettuce, tomatoes, green peppers, cucumbers and onions is so tasty. I also throw cheese on there!"

At Veggie Grill Zendaya will tell you: Order the Quinoa burger.

"WHY IT'S BOMB: Sometimes you just want to bite down on a burger and this one is soooo good. But def add buffalo sauce!"

At Chipotle her favorite is a "Make your own salad bowl of cilantro-lime white rice, black beans, romaine lettuce, guacamole, cheese and tomato salsa.

"WHY IT'S BOMB: Can't say enough about the mix of flavors in this one. Ridiculously good!"

Being Vegetarian doesn't mean boring. Zendaya loves burritos and ice cream

Zendaya told an interviewer for Harper's Bazaar that she usually forgets to eat breakfast until about 10 am when someone, usually her assistant, reminds her to eat. "It's bad but because I work so much, sometimes I forget to eat. I snack throughout the day, though, especially if I'm on set ... My go-to is a cup of noodles with hot sauce. I know it's bad for me. People are like, "Zendaya, it's high in sodium!" but it's what I want to eat." She skips the water, coffee, and soda and heads for the OJ instead, she says: "I'm a juice drinker but not fancy-people juice. Like Tropicana or lemonade—not fancy."

While we don't know what she enjoyed after her epic Emmy win, her favorite place to get burritos is Los Burritos fast-casual restaurant on Hollywood Boulevard. And her go-to favorite dessert is ice cream. She even stated “If you're with me long enough, you will start eating ice cream on a daily basis and I just can’t help it. I call it the Zendaya diet.”

In Vogue's 73 Questions video series with Zendaya, she can be seen picking fruit from the trees in her yard and eating it right off the vine. Nothing unhealthy about that!