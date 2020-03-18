Emily Weiss Admits She’s Been Eating The Same Soup Five Days in a Row and We Have The Recipe

Instead of taking my own advice to spend less time on social media during my two-week work from home period, I couldn't ignore the notification that buzzed my phone from Instagram. Emily Weiss was hosting a live video on Glossier's IG account. And, in this virtual one-on-one video with her Social Media editor, Emily told us her go-to soup, which is 100% vegan and looks incredibly delicious.

Emily Weiss is the founder and CEO of Glossier, an inclusive beauty company that started out as a blog and quickly morphed into a beauty empire, with 2.7 million followers on Instagram and retail stores in major cities like New York, Los Angeles, Atlanta, and London. I'm personally a big fan of the brand because it's a total experience and you feel part of the team and which is why I had to tune into Emily's live video to see what she was up to during this stay home period.

When I played the live video Emily was wearing her boyfriend's Glossier sweatshirt and working from a rented home in Northern California. She talked about her time off as being peaceful and productive as she's constantly taking Zoom business calls and exploring nature. She and her boyfriend hike trails together in their backyard with their dog Ruby around 5 pm, after Emily wraps up work for the day. She recommends using the app AllTrails to track your walking/running progress told users she aims for 10,000 steps a day.

Aside from staying active and "doing something you have agency over" (advice Emily gave to her Instagram followers), she has been cooking the same soup in her kitchen and has had it five days in a row.

Emily is not vegan but the soup she is currently eating religiously is made with all plant-based ingredients. Moments after as she said chickpea soup, I Googled the recipe and scrolled through the ingredients to find it was made with coconut cream instead of dairy, woohoo! The name of soup is Spiced Chickpea Stew With Coconut and Turmeric from the recipe column in the New York Times. She mentioned in the live video that when she's not in lockdown, she typically doubles the recipe to bring the leftovers to work with her the next day.

Not to make your mouth water through the screen, but I had to include the recipe description as I read it: "Spiced chickpeas are crisped in olive oil, then simmered in a garlicky coconut milk for an insanely creamy, basically-good-for-you stew that evokes stews found in South India and parts of the Caribbean. While the chickpeas alone would be good as a side dish, they are further simmered with stock, bolstered with dark, leafy greens of your choosing and finished with a handful of fresh mint. When shopping, be sure to avoid low-fat coconut milk, coconut milk meant for drinking or cream of coconut: All are very different and would not be suitable here."

