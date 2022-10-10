Even if you're ditching eggs, you no longer need to "leggo" your Eggo. This month, Kellogg's announced that its newest Eggo waffle will be entirely vegan. And that's not all. The Belgian Liege-style waffle will feature vegan chicken from Morningstar Farms' Incogmeato brand. The MorningStar Farms’ Incogmeato Plant-Based Chik’n and Eggo Liège Style Waffle Sandwich is slated to roll out at retailers nationwide by the end of the year.

“The collaboration is a match made in heaven and a win-win for all,” Joe Beauprez, Marketing Director for Eggo, said to VegNews. “With chicken and waffles already known and loved by waffle fans, we came together with MorningStar Farms to bring a plant-based twist on this classic dish to tables this year.”

Kellogg's developed the new vegan chicken and waffles product to offer shoppers an affordable, easy meal on the go. The box contains two sandwiches and will have a suggested retail price of $8.49. Now, Americans everywhere can enjoy the savory and sweet blend of conventional chicken and waffles without worrying about animal-based ingredients.

Eggo's Meatless Chicken & Waffles

This announcement occurs a year after the company debuted its first meatless Chick'n and Waffles product for National Waffle Day on August 24. Partnered with Incogmeato, the meat-free breakfast item featured vegan fried chicken paired with the conventional Eggo waffles, but the company did not remove the animal-based ingredients completely. Following a successful launch, Kellogg's started developing a vegan recipe for its iconic frozen waffles.

“Waffle lovers went wild for our Eggo x MorningStar Farms Incogmeato collaboration last year, so we knew we wanted to be able to bring the perfect pairing to even more people this year,” Beauprez said. “That meant creating our first-ever vegan waffle, to give any waffle lover the opportunity to enjoy our new sandwich.”

Kellogg's removed the eggs from its waffle recipe by introducing a vegan egg made from wheat gluten and soy flour. The company also bulked its traditional thin waffle to better create the chicken and waffle sandwich. Complete with 11 grams of protein, the vegan chicken and waffles sandwich aims to give all hungry customers an easy "grab & go" meal.

Overall, the Nashville-inspired dish increased in popularity by 121 percent over the last four years, according to a study from DataEssential. So now, Kellogg's intends to capitalize on the growing popularity by making this Southern comfort food accessible to both non-vegans and plant-based consumers.

“We’re always looking for new ways to make vegetarian foods more accessible for everyone, so we’re excited to partner with an iconic brand like Eggo to put a delicious new spin on a beloved dish like chicken and waffles,” Heidi Ray, Marketing Director for MorningStar Farms and Incogmeato at Kellogg Company, said at the time. “This limited-edition combo pack gives people another opportunity to see how delicious plant-based can be and experience our Chik’n Tenders that look, cook, taste, and tear just like the real thing.”

Kellogg’s is Going Plant-Based

This June, Kellogg's announced that the company is breaking up, dividing into three separate companies that will be dedicated to snacks, cereals, and plant-based foods. By splitting into three new entities, the plant-based company will exclusively accelerate the sustainable sector of the major food brand.

Kellogg's new plant-based company will temporarily be titled “Plant Co.” and will initially expand its MorningStar and Incogmeato brands. Kellogg's first acquired the brand 20 years ago and due to a recent spike in plant-based interest, the company reallocated its resources to grow its product selection. Now, the plant-based brand is valued at $340 million.

For more plant-based happenings, visit The Beet's News articles.