The timing of eating significantly impacts how much energy we burn throughout the day, as well as our appetite, and "molecular pathways in adipose tissue." Their results were just published in the journal Cell Metabolism.

"We wanted to test the mechanisms that may explain why late eating increases obesity risk," writes lead author Frank A. J. L. Scheer, Ph.D., who is Director of the Medical Chronobiology Program in Brigham's Division of Sleep and Circadian Disorders.

"Previous research ... had shown that late eating is associated with increased obesity risk, increased body fat, and impaired weight loss success. We wanted to understand why."

The study examined whether the timing of eating had an impact on obesity if all other factors stayed the same. It appears that late-day eating not only makes a difference in our circadian rhythm but also in the number of calories the body burns while fasting, as well as our hunger levels. But the most surprising finding was what happens to the molecular pathway of how the body stores fat.

It was a small study, with just 16 patients who were overweight or obese. Each participant adhered to a strict eating schedule of either early or late meals and kept all other factors constant including sleeping and waking times. By noting appetite and hunger, and taking blood samples and temperatures of participants throughout the day, the researchers could map energy expenditure.

To measure how eating time affected molecular pathways involved in adipogenesis, or how the body stores fat, investigators collected biopsies of adipose tissue from a subset of participants during laboratory testing in both the early and late eating protocols, to enable comparison of gene expression patterns/levels between these two eating conditions.