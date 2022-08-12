Easy, Kid-Friendly Snack: Roasted Veggie and Hummus Wraps

Roasted veggie and hummus wraps are always on the menu in our house. This is especially true when school is out. We need quick and easy meals for day camp and for weekends at the beach. They pack well and are a great way to get more veggies on the plate.

We love roasted vegetables, but as the summer temps rise, I am not excited about turning on the oven. That’s why I get up early to prepare the veggies. Everything bakes at the same time and by the time the sun is really coming up, I’m already done.

The foundation for these amazing roasted veggie wraps is hummus. Hummus is truly versatile and brings a great amount of flavor to our wraps. Thanks to chickpeas, hummus offers plenty of nutrients. Here are a few reasons to get excited about hummus:

Fiber

Protein

Amino Acids

Calcium

B Vitamins

You can make these wraps with any of your favorite veggies. We love to make them with peppers and onions. Peppers are our favorite and we love when we can find them in orange, red, green, and yellow. Just like hummus, peppers offer up their own nutritional value, checking the box for iron, beta carotene, and vitamin C.

Our 11-year-old likes to make her own wrap and that works for us. We appreciate how independent she has become in the kitchen. These wraps are easy to make and even easier to eat. Check out the recipe below and see for yourself.

LA Dunn is a plant-based advocate from the Bronx. Find her on IG @blackgirlseat and visit her at www.blackgirlseat.com.

Roasted Veggies and Hummus Wraps

Makes 8 small wraps

Ingredients

For the Wraps

8 Tortilla Wraps

3 Bell Peppers

1 Medium Onion

Salt/Pepper to Taste

For Hummus

1 can chickpeas (drained)

¼ cup tahini

1 tbsp lemon juice

¼ cup olive oil

2-3 tsp minced garlic

¼ tsp salt

¼ tsp black pepper

2-4 tbs water

Instructions

Pre-heat your oven to 400. Rinse and slice bell peppers into strips. Peel onion and slice into strips. Add veggies to a cookie sheet and bake for 20 minutes. Add lemon juice and tahini to a food processor or blender and mix until smooth. Add ½ can of chickpeas, olive oil, garlic, salt, and pepper, and continue to blend. Add the final half of the chickpeas and 2 tbs of water. Blend until smooth. You can add additional water to get to the consistency you want. Spread about 2-3 tbsp of hummus onto your tortilla wrap, add veggies, and roll.