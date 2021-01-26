Maybe you love Dr. Praeger’s for their recently-launched plant-based turkey burger. Perhaps you’ve had a long love affair with the New Jersey-based frozen food powerhouse for their signature veggie burgers. Or are you currently going wild for their Chocolate Chip Oaties, the little oatmeal dippin’ sticks you just can’t get enough of?

Whatever the roots of your obsession, we’ve got some more good news for fans of the plant-forward brand that's been around for more than 25 years: They’re adding plant-based pizza toppings to their lineup. Their expansion into the pizza category will kick off with three vegan toppings and currently only be available for Foodservice, per a company press release via Business Wire.

Dr. Praeger's Launches New Meatless Pizza Toppings

The three new vegan, Kosher-certified toppings — Meatless Pepperoni Slices, Meatless Sausage, and Chick’n Strips — are sold in 10-pound frozen cases for Foodservice, so be sure to give your favorite plant-based fast-casual restaurant or pizza outpost a friendly budget that you’d like to see these offerings on their menu. Foodservice industry folks can fill out a form to request samples on Dr. Praeger’s website here.

“We’re thrilled to be expanding into the beloved pizza category, and hope to see these new toppings on our favorite pizzas,” said Dr. Praeger’s CEO Larry Praeger of the new addition to their portfolio, in the same media statement. “At Dr. Praeger’s, our mission has always been to provide a wide variety of delicious, clean, accessible, vegetable-focused foods. As the consumer appetite for plant-based protein sources grows, we are here to provide the variety they crave without sacrificing the integrity of our ingredients.”

If you can’t wait for your local ‘za haunt to start offering these hearty, vegan toppings or for the potential of a supermarket launch, fulfill your plant-based pepperoni fantasies with these tasty options. Or, stock up on DiGiorno’s Meatless Supreme frozen pizza and park in front of your television with a folding tray table and those Netflix holiday rom-coms you totally meant to get to already.

There’s always the fun project that is making plant-based pizza from scratch, so if you’re feeling ambitious, may we suggest any of these recipes from Three Girls Vegan Creamery? The “Three Girls Vegan Peach and Prosciutto Apizza” certainly sounds enticing. Now, if only we could get our hands on some of Dr. Praeger’s plant-based sausage toppings to kick things up in pizza paradise.