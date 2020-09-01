In 1994 two heart surgeons were motivated by what they saw in their medical practice to encourage better eating habits—sensible eating habits. For them, bringing easy-to-make and accessible plant-based foods that tasted good was a way to do just that. Dr. Praeger’s Sensible Foods was born.

Since then, Dr. Praeger’s has become known for its plant-forward traditional veggie patties—but soon, they might become known for something else: A plant-based turkey patty that tastes like the real thing. After quietly launching the Perfect Turk’y Burger earlier this year in a small number of retailers, Dr. Praeger’s is brining its high-protein burger to the masses. It’s now available nationwide.

For Dr. Praeger’s, creating a burger that acts and tastes like meat—and can confidently hold up on a grill, something its traditional burgers have trouble with—does in fact make sense considering that the majority of Americans still eat meat. According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), the average consumer eats 222.2 pounds of red meat and poultry a year. But, with the success of Beyond Meat and Impossible Foods, and now countless other meat-eating targeting companies, the shift to ditch meat has become easier than ever. It’s only natural that tried-and-true veg-forward frozen food players like Dr. Praeger’s want in on the action. The addition to their plant-based burger lineup is a welcome, and very tasty, change.

Turkeyless Burgers on the Rise

While the company says it’s “the first plant-based burger that actually tastes like a real turkey burger, ” and it does in fact bear resemblance, there are other players in the turkey-burger game. Uncut, the plant-based meat line from Before the Butcher, makes a juicy meat-like plant-based turkey burger patty, ($4.59 for a two-pack) that one could argue tastes like the real deal. Trader Joe’s also offers its Turkeyless Protein Patties ($4.99 for a two-pack) sold in its refrigerator case that launched after the success of its beef-like vegan Protein Patties. Still, Dr. Praeger’s is a solid option with its clean ingredient list and even manages to sneak in some veggies.

Here’s the skinny on the new Perfect Turk’y Burger:

It does have the look, taste, and texture of a turkey burger...minus the meat of course.

Easy to make; it will hold up on the grill; and is easy to pan fry.

Packed with 20 grams of protein made from a pea protein blend.

240 calories, 6 grams fiber, 11 carbs, 12 grams fat, and 25% of your iron DRVs.

Infused with real carrots, sweet potatoes, and butternut squash (but you won’t be able to taste them).

Vegan, gluten-free, soy-free and non-GMO project verified.

Sold frozen in packs of two patties for $4.99 at www.drpraegers.com and grocery stores nationwide beginning September 1, 2020.

The Perfect Turk’y Burger is not Dr. Praeger’s first foray into the meaty-burger space. In 2019 the brand launched the first product in their Perfect meat-alternative line dubbed the “Perfect Burger” to rival high-protein meat alternatives flooding the market.

The bottom line: For a high-protein plant-based burger option with a balanced nutritional profile, you’ll find that Dr. Praeger’s Perfect Turk’y Burger gets the job done.