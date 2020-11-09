Attention, beer snobs! If you love Hazy IPAs (also known as New England IPAs or Juicy IPAs), you’re going to be thrilled to learn of Dogfish Head’s new launch: The Hazy-O! IPA. Bursting with nuanced flavor, this full-bodied beer is made with oat milk, and while we kind of want to drink it every morning for breakfast, we guess we’ll have to spare our company’s Slack channel and save ourselves for happy hour.

And well worth the wait it will be—thanks to the malted oats, rolled oats, naked oats, and oat milk, a whole lot of oat-y goodness is packed into each can. Per VegNews, Dogfish Head turned to the “oat scientists” at Elmhurst 1925, a one-time dairy company that has been peddling plant-based milk, creamers, ice cream, and more since 2016, to help create the beverage.

In lieu of adding lactose to this 7.1% ABV craft brew, oat milk helps The Hazy-O! achieve the same sort of taste and texture results in a way that’s kinder to our bodies and environment. If you’re curious to try it, there's currently a limited run only available at Dogfish Head’s emPOURium in Rehoboth, Delaware, ($18 per four-pack) and on draft at Dogfish Head Brewings & Eats and our Tasting Room & Kitchen in Milton for Delaware locals. The Hazy-O! launches nationally on February 1st.

"Finding true points of differentiation in the Hazy IPA style category isn’t easy and we think we hit the bullseye with Hazy-O!" says Dogfish Head founder and brewer Sam Calagione in a company blog post. We’re looking forward to cracking open a can and trying it for ourselves come early 2021, but in the time being, will you judge us if we slip a little oat milk into our next IPA? Of all the years to call for a little DIY mixology, we think this one more than qualifies.