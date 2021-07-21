Cocktails and exercise generally don't mix. But a new study from Columbia University working with researchers around the globe has come up with a new concept: The workout cocktail. It's not actually booze (sorry), but it acts as a relatable metaphor for anyone who wants to "mix" their workouts with hard, medium, and easy activities to get fitter and be healthier, without working out longer or harder.

Here's how it works: You can now combine different workout ingredients (walking and boot camp or HIIT and running, or gardening and strength training) to achieve the same amount of health benefits as if you worked out hard, straight up, for 30 minutes to an hour and didn't add in those "softer" activities throughout the day. Or to put it another way: If all you do is crush it at the gym and sit all day, you are not going to see the results that you would if you also added in some light activity during the other hours.

Getting all the benefits of this type of mix and max training does involve being active outside the gym, engaging in light activity throughout the day, since your 30 minutes in the gym is such a small sliver of your overall waking hours, the study found. So, to get the best results from the intense training you're doing, add in walking, playing golf (pulling clubs as opposed to riding in a cart), gardening, swimming, or hiking--anything but sitting for long stretches, to get that perfect "cocktail" mix of easy, medium and hard exertion that will help you reach your optimal health and fitness goals.

"For decades, we've been telling people that the way to stay healthy is to get at least 30 minutes of exercise five days a week," says Keith Diaz, Ph.D., assistant professor of behavioral medicine and director of the exercise testing lab at the Center for Behavioral Cardiovascular Health at Columbia University's Vagelos College of Physicians and Surgeons.