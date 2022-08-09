Looking for the perfect lunch or appetizer to enjoy? This chilled sweet corn and pepper gazpacho is full of fresh, summery flavor and is ready in just 10 minutes.

Corn has developed a bad reputation due to field corn, which is a commodity crop used as livestock feed and to produce high-fructose corn syrup, ethanol, and a litany of ultra-processed foods. Sweet corn, however, is distinctly different from field corn and is a classic summertime food to be enjoyed.

Be sure to use a fresh corn recipe — fresh corn is low- histamine, while canned or frozen is not. My ideal sweet corn is non-GMO and purchased less than twenty-four hours after harvest from a local farmer or trusted source.

Prep time: 10 minutes

Sweet Corn & Pepper Gazpacho

Serves 4

Ingredients

2 yellow bell peppers, stemmed, seeded, and chopped

5 ears of fresh corn, kernels, and juices; reserve ½ cup for garnish

2 garlic cloves

1½ cups cucumber, peeled and chopped, plus more for garnish

2 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil or Low- Histamine Biome Broth, plus more olive oil for drizzling (optional)

2 tablespoons apple cider vinegar

½ to 1 teaspoon sea salt

Freshly ground pink peppercorn, to taste

1 cup cooked white beans

Chopped fresh basil and/or chives, for garnish

Instructions

Place the bell peppers, corn, garlic, cucumber, olive oil, vinegar, salt, and pink pepper in the base of a blender and blend until smooth and creamy. Season to taste. Divide into bowls and garnish with the white beans, fresh corn kernels, cucumber, and chives as desired.

Notes:

If you are not restricting histamine, you can add 1 to 2 yellow tomatoes; substitute 2 tablespoons of traditional sherry vinegar for the apple cider vinegar, and substitute black peppercorns for pink peppercorns.

From THE FIBER FUELED COOKBOOK: Inspiring Plant-Based Recipes to Turbocharge Your Health by Will Bulsiewicz, MD, MSCI, recipes by Alexandra Caspero, RD, to be published on May 17, 2022 by Avery, an imprint of Penguin Publishing Group, a division of Penguin Random House, LLC. Copyright © 2022 by Will Bulsiewicz, MD. Photographs by Ashley McLaughlin