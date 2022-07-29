Healthy, Dairy-Free Frozen Creamsicle Pops Kids Will Love

If you have a pre-teen or teen at home then you know how challenging it can be to come up with snack ideas. Our Tween has gone from cute and compliant at snack time to outright rebellious. When school is out, she is around the kitchen more than usual. It seems like she is always hungry.

So this summer, we are trying something new. We have been introducing recipes that she can make on her own. No help from Mom or Dad is needed. Yay for us! She’s craving independence and we are happy to provide it.

Our informal observation of this mystical child has been that snacks help her navigate crankiness, boredom, and overeating at meal time. Not too shabby!

This Creamsicle Pop Recipe calls for plant-based products and uses orange juice concentrate for a burst of orange flavor. Besides keeping cool, you can also count on the added value of these nutritional perks:

Vitamin C: This powerful antioxidant is famous for how it takes care of our immune system. Studies have shown that it also has the power to fight inflammation, manage blood pressure and fight heart disease.

Protein: We need protein for strong bones and muscles. When considering your next mani/pedi or salon visit, remember that our nails and hair are made up of mostly protein.

Probiotics: Good health starts with a good belly. Probiotics can help digestion and are a great way to maintain gut health.

Check out the recipe below and see other variations you can make.

LA Dunn is a plant-based advocate from the Bronx. Find her on IG @blackgirlseat and visit her at Black Girls Eat.

Frozen Creamsicle Pop Recipe

Ingredients

6 oz Plant-based Yogurt

12 oz Orange Juice Concentrate

1 cup Oat Milk

2 tbsp Agave

Instructions

Add all ingredients to a blender and blend until smooth. Pour mixture into ice pop molds and let freeze for 5-6 hours or overnight.

Other Ways to Make This Creamsicle Pops:

Add coconut milk instead of oat milk

Use just coconut milk/cream and orange juice concentrate for a simpler version

Add other citrus flavors like lemon, lime, or grapefruit

