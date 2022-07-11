These Chocolate Covered Cherry Yogurt Popsicles are an easy-to-make, healthy, tasty summer treat. If you need a reason to break out the old popsicle mold, this is it. All you need is five minutes to prep your ingredients and six hours to let the pops freeze, so plan ahead if you're expecting guests, or simply want a delicious treat when the sun goes down.

Not only are these popsicles refreshing, yummy, and healthier, but they're also picturesque and make for a beautiful platter stacked on top of each other (just keep them out of the sun)! These pops are naturally sweetened with agave, cherries, and dark chocolate with hints of vanilla. Get your food processor and popsicle molds ready for one of your new favorite summer vegan recipes.

Prep Time: 5 minutes

Freeze Time: 6 hours

Total Time: 6 hours 5 minutes

Dairy-Free Chocolate Covered Cherry Yogurt Popsicles

Serves 8

Ingredients

1 cup plain dairy-free yogurt

1 Tbsp agave 15 mL

¼ tsp vanilla extract 1 mL

1 cup cherries 250 g, fresh or frozen

½ cup dark chocolate 100 g, chopped

2 Tbsp coconut oil 30 mL, melted

¼ cup chopped almonds 50 g

Instructions

In a small bowl, combine yogurt, honey, and vanilla. In a food processor, grind the cherries until fairly smooth. Add a spoonful of yogurt to each mold, followed by a spoonful of cherry. Keep adding yogurt and cherry, in alternating layers, until the mold is full. With a skinny utensil (like the handle of a fork or straw), gently swirl a few times to slightly combine the layers. Freeze until hard (at least 6 hours) Before removing popsicles from the freezer, make the chocolate sauce by adding chocolate and coconut oil to a heat-resistant bowl. Bring a pot of water to a boil and set the bowl of chocolate over the boiling water (just above the water, not submerged). Stir constantly until most of the chocolate is melted. Remove the bowl from over the steam and continue to stir until the chocolate has all melted. Remove popsicles from the freezer and run them under warm water for a few seconds to loosen them up. Remove each from the mold, drizzle with chocolate, and quickly sprinkle with chopped almonds.

Notes: Store leftovers in an airtight container in the freezer.

Nutrition Serving: 1 popsicle

Calories: 144 | Carbohydrates: 12.7g | Protein: 4.6g | Fat: 8.8g | Saturated Fat: 5.7g | Cholesterol: 6mg | Sodium: 23mg | Potassium: 96mg | Fiber: 1.1g | Sugar: 10.2g | Vitamin A: 500IU | Vitamin C: 2.5mg | Calcium: 50mg | Iron: 0.5mg

