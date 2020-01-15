Crispy and Crunchy Tofu Bites
INGREDIENTS:
For the Tofu:
- 2 packs of extra firm Tofu
- 1 tsp soy sauce
- 2 cloves garlic, crushed
- 5 tbsp Gram flour
- 1 tbsp nutritional yeast
- 1/4 cup of water
- 2/3 cup of sesame seeds - get black and white to make them look super cool!
- Oil for shallow frying - I use half rapeseed and half sesame
For the Sauce:
- 1 lime
- 3 tbsp peanut butter
- 2 tbsp soy sauce
- 1 tbsp water
- 2 tsp maple syrup
INSTRUCTIONS:
- First, cut the tofu into small triangles about 1.5cm thick.
- Place in a shallow dish in a single layer and pour over 100ml of the soy sauce and leave to marinate for at least 30 minutes.
- While the tofu is marinating make the batter by mixing together the gram flour, garlic, nutritional yeast, 1 tbsp soya sauce and water in a small bowl until there are no lumps.
- To make the dipping sauce whisk all the ingredients together until smooth.
- Heat the oil in a frying pan.
- Pour the sesame seeds onto a plate.
- Shake off any excess soya sauce from a piece of tofu, dip into the batter to coat, letting any excess fall back into the bowl.
- Drop the tofu onto the sesame seeds and turn to coat. Fry until golden on all sides. Drain on kitchen paper.
Nutritional Info: per serving (¼ of recipe)
504 calories, 34g protein, 22g carbs, 6g fiber, 36g fat