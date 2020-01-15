Crispy and Crunchy Tofu Bites

INGREDIENTS:

For the Tofu:

  • 2 packs of extra firm Tofu
  • 1 tsp soy sauce
  • 2 cloves garlic, crushed
  • 5 tbsp Gram flour
  • 1 tbsp nutritional yeast
  • 1/4 cup of water
  • 2/3 cup of sesame seeds - get black and white to make them look super cool!
  • Oil for shallow frying - I use half rapeseed and half sesame

For the Sauce:

  • 1 lime
  • 3 tbsp peanut butter
  • 2 tbsp soy sauce
  • 1 tbsp water
  • 2 tsp maple syrup

INSTRUCTIONS:

  1. First, cut the tofu into small triangles about 1.5cm thick.
  2. Place in a shallow dish in a single layer and pour over 100ml of the soy sauce and leave to marinate for at least 30 minutes.
  3. While the tofu is marinating make the batter by mixing together the gram flour, garlic, nutritional yeast, 1 tbsp soya sauce and water in a small bowl until there are no lumps.
  4. To make the dipping sauce whisk all the ingredients together until smooth.
  5. Heat the oil in a frying pan.
  6. Pour the sesame seeds onto a plate.
  7. Shake off any excess soya sauce from a piece of tofu, dip into the batter to coat, letting any excess fall back into the bowl.
  8. Drop the tofu onto the sesame seeds and turn to coat. Fry until golden on all sides. Drain on kitchen paper.

Nutritional Info: per serving (¼ of recipe)

504 calories, 34g protein, 22g carbs, 6g fiber, 36g fat

Filed Under: 21 Day Plant-Based Challenge Lunch, Lunch
Categories: Recipes
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top