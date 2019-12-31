Creamy Roasted Garlic & Tomato Baked Gnocchi
Serves 4-6
INGREDIENTS:
For the Roasted Garlic Cream Sauce:
- 12 cloves garlic, peeled (Buy pre-peeled to save time.)
- 1 cup vegetable broth (such as Imagine No-Chicken Broth)
- 1/2 cup raw, unsalted cashews (soak overnight if not using a high-speed blender)
- 1 Tbsp nutritional yeast
- Salt and pepper, to taste
- Shredded Violife Mozzarella Shreds
For the Creamy Roasted Garlic and Tomato Baked Vegan Gnocchi
- 1 16oz package gnocchi
- 1 14.5 oz can diced tomatoes
INSTRUCTIONS:
For the Roasted Garlic Cream Sauce:
- Preheat the oven to 400 degrees. Place the garlic on a small sheet of foil. Fold the foil so that the garlic is completely covered and place the foil package on a sheet pan. Roast for 30 minutes.
- When the garlic is roasted, remove the cloves from the foil and place in a high-powered blender along with the rest of the ingredients. Blend until smooth.
For the Creamy Roasted Garlic and Tomato Baked Vegan Gnocchi
- Cook the gnocchi according to the package directions. Drain and set aside.
- Place the gnocchi in an 8x8 baking dish, coated with non-stick spray. Pour the sauce over the gnocchi and add the tomatoes stir well to combine.
- Bake at 350 degrees for 30 minutes.
Nutritional Notes:
Per serving (⅓ of recipe): 418 calories, 12g protein, 49g carbs, 6g fiber, 22g fat