Creamy Roasted Garlic & Tomato Baked Gnocchi

Serves 4-6

INGREDIENTS:

For the Roasted Garlic Cream Sauce:
  • 12 cloves garlic, peeled (Buy pre-peeled to save time.)
  • 1 cup vegetable broth (such as Imagine No-Chicken Broth)
  • 1/2 cup raw, unsalted cashews (soak overnight if not using a high-speed blender)
  • 1 Tbsp nutritional yeast
  • Salt and pepper, to taste
  • Shredded Violife Mozzarella Shreds
For the Creamy Roasted Garlic and Tomato Baked Vegan Gnocchi
  • 1 16oz package gnocchi
  • 1 14.5 oz can diced tomatoes

INSTRUCTIONS:

For the Roasted Garlic Cream Sauce:

  1. Preheat the oven to 400 degrees. Place the garlic on a small sheet of foil. Fold the foil so that the garlic is completely covered and place the foil package on a sheet pan. Roast for 30 minutes.
  2. When the garlic is roasted, remove the cloves from the foil and place in a high-powered blender along with the rest of the ingredients. Blend until smooth.

For the Creamy Roasted Garlic and Tomato Baked Vegan Gnocchi

  1. Cook the gnocchi according to the package directions. Drain and set aside.
  2. Place the gnocchi in an 8x8 baking dish, coated with non-stick spray. Pour the sauce over the gnocchi and add the tomatoes stir well to combine.
  3. Bake at 350 degrees for 30 minutes.

Nutritional Notes: 

Per serving (⅓ of recipe): 418 calories, 12g protein, 49g carbs, 6g fiber, 22g fat

