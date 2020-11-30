Coffee Mate Launches Two New Dairy-Free and Vegan Creamers

Coffee Mate's dairy-free creamers turn an average cup of coffee into an indulgent treat, with no animal products added. The popular creamer brand is launching two new dairy-free and plant-based creamers: Brown Sugar Oat Milk and Almond Sweet Crème.

Both dairy-free creamers will launch under Coffee Mate's Natural Bliss line and will be available at major retailers starting this January. Coffee Mate's dairy-free brown sugar oat milk flavor was created to resemble the exact taste of brown sugar oatmeal with a hint of maple and the almond sweet crème flavor was described as a "rich, smooth taste," a Coffee Mate representative told Thrillist.

Coffee Mate, which is owned by Nestlé, released it's first dairy-free creamers in 2017 after determining consumer demand was shifting to more dairy-free options. “We know the increasing popularity of plant-based, non-dairy creamers is not just a trend, but a consumer preference that is here to stay,” said Coffee Mate’s brand director, Daniel Jhung.

Plant-Based Creamers See Huge Surge in Growth

In the past year, a report released by SPINS found the sales of dairy-free creamers have grown 5% to reach $2 billion. “Plant-based milk as a category accounts for 40 percent of the total plant-based food market. Almond milk is still the largest plant-based milk type, but oat milk has rapidly burst onto the scene, growing an impressive 686 percent over the past year," the report stated. Specifically, the research found creamers saw a 34% growth over one year.

Coffee Mate's creamers have expanded from the original dairy-free options that were made with almond or coconut milk to cashew and oat milk as well. Sugar Oat Milk and Almond Sweet Creme will be added to Natural Bliss's line, which currently has five dairy-free flavors: Original Cashew Milk, Caramel Almond Milk, Hazelnut Almond Milk, Sweet Crème Coconut Milk, Vanilla Oat Milk and Vanilla Almond Milk. Coffee Mate's dairy-free creamers are available in 16-ounce containers at major retailers nationwide.

