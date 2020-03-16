No-Bake Coconut Rough Chocolate Bark

Coconut Rough Chocolate Bark

Why We Love It: Anyone who loves chocolate, will love this homemade bark that is indulgent and healthy.

Makes 6

INGREDIENTS 1/2 cup cacao butter, sliced finely

3 tablespoons raw cacao powder

2 tablespoons rice syrup

1/4 teaspoon vanilla bean powder

1/2 cup shredded coconut

1/4 cup Buckwheat Groats

Pinch of pink Himalayan salt