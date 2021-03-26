Chrissy Teigen is known for her honesty and quick-witted posts on social media, but now she is also known as a plant-based entrepreneur. In nearly the exact same moment, Tiegen announced that she had launched a plant-based line of cleaning products with Kris Jenner (momager to all the Kardashians) she also told her 13 million followers that she is quitting Twitter because it no longer serves her, as it's so full of hate.

The model, cookbook author, and wife of John Legend has created Safely, a collection of plant-based cleaners that includes hand soap, sanitizer, hand cream, surface cleaner, glass cleaner, and detergent, each one packaged in cheerful green reusable bottles. The company is co-helmed by entrepreneur Emma Grade, who is also co-founder and CEO of Good American, the inclusive-sized apparel company she launched in 2016 with Khloe Kardashian.

The new plant-based cleaning supply company says it is “dedicated to clean cleaning with natural aromatherapy.” Safely tells users: Switch to plant-powered cleaning that smells great and actually works. The website further states: “We believe plant-powered ingredients can be efficient enough to get the job done and gentle enough to use on every surface in your home... "

Safely is being released by two of the biggest social influencers, Teigen and Jenner

Teigen and Jenner released this video, which is meant to both poke fun at themselves and promotes Safely. A favorite alternative name for the brand: Hand Jobs By Kris Jenner. Watch!

Teigen has long been known for being an outspoken mom, wife, and advocate for women, so her latest foray into plant-based cleaners is no surprise. So while Teigen herself is not vegan she leans into a healthy yet satisfyingly delicious diet for her and her family. Her cookbook, Cravings: Recipes for All the Food You Want to Eat: A Cookbook, offers recipes for fan favorites like blueberry pie, banana bread, and Pad Thai carbonara. She delights in sharing her full array of dietary choices and is decidedly not vegan.

Teigen surprised her13 million followers on Twitter by quitting the platform and deactivating her account after saying: 'Hey. For over 10 years, you guys have been my world. I honestly owe so much to this world we have created here. I truly consider so many of you my actual friends,' she began. 'But it's time for me to say goodbye. This no longer serves me as positively as it serves me negatively, and I think that’s the right time to call something,' she admitted.

'My life goal is to make people happy. The pain I feel when I don’t is too much for me. I’ve always been portrayed as the strong clap back girl but I’m just not,' she wrote.

'My desire to be liked and fear of pissing people off has made me somebody you didn’t sign up for, and a different human than I started out here as! Live well tweeters. Please know all I ever cared about was you!!!

'I encourage you to know and never forget that your words matter. No matter what you see, what that person portrays, or your intention. For years I have taken so many small, 2-follower count punches that at this point, I am honestly deeply bruised.

'I have made my mistakes, throughout years and in front of hundreds of thousands, and been held accountable for them. I’ve learned an incredible amount here.'

Teigen received backlash after announcing she was teaming up with Jenner on Safely, according to the Daily Mail.