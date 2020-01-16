Chocolate Orange Cheesecakes

Calling all chocolate lovers, you will not believe this dessert is vegan. The rich and creamy filling will melt and your mouth and the hard and crunchy crust holds the cake together.

Makes 4 x 6cm cheesecakes.

For the base whizz up the almonds and cocoa powder in a food processor until finely ground.

Next, add the raisins and dates and process again until finely chopped.

Finally, add the Choc Pot and process again.

If you squeeze some mixture between your fingers it should hold together.

If not then add a little more Choc Pot. Press the mixture into four 6cm diameter ring moulds.

I sit mine on a piece of baking paper on a small tray so they can be transferred to the freezer easily.

Make some balls with any remaining mixture either for snacks or to decorate your cheesecakes.

For the filling put all the ingredients in a high-speed blender or food processor and blend until smooth. You may have to scrape down the sides a few times to help it blend everything smoothly.

Spoon over the bases in your moulds and level the tops.

Transfer to the freezer and freeze for about 2 hours or until ready to serve.

To remove your cheesecakes from the moulds run the sides of the moulds under warm water being careful not to get the top of the cheesecake wet. Then you should be able to push them out from the bottom.