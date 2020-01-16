Chocolate Chia Donuts

Everyone loves donuts, and these chocolate ones are vegan (of course) and baked not fried so a little healthier than the traditional sort. I have used wholemeal flour for these, although you can easily sub plain flour if you prefer, and added chia seeds for extra goodness.

They even passed the kid’s taste test too! I made a simple glaze with icing sugar, cocoa powder and hot water. Just add a little water at a time, until you get the right consistency. Make it in a bowl just a little bigger than the doughnut, dip each one in upside-down and let any excess drip off. The result is beautifully glazed doughnuts. Make sure to scatter the sprinkles straight after icing each one so that they stick. If you leave it too long the icing starts to dry and the sprinkles won’t stick any more.

INGREDIENTS

1 1/4 cup of soy milk

2 tsp apple cider vinegar

1 2/3 cups of sugar

1/2 cup of oil

1/3 cup of cocoa powder

1 tbsp vanilla extract

1 1/4 cup of wholemeal self raising flour

2 tbsp chia seeds

Icing sugar, cocoa powder and hot water for the glaze.

INSTRUCTIONS:

Mix the soya milk and vinegar together in a bowl and leave for a couple of minutes. The milk will separate to form a vegan buttermilk. Add the oil, sugar, and vanilla and mix well. Finally, add in the flour and chia seeds and mix until there are no lumps. Spoon into well-greased molds and bake in a preheated oven at 356 F for 10-15 minutes. You may need less time depending on your oven. Test with a skewer to check if they are cooked through. Cool on a wire rack. Mix the icing with a little cocoa powder to the desired consistency and dip the cooled doughnuts in. Sprinkle with your favorite decorations before the icing sets.

Nutrition Notes: per serving: (1/10 of recipe)

309 calories, 8g protein, 53g carbs, 9g fiber, 11g fat