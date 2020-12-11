What does it take to get a Chipolte burrito named after you? Apparently, a viral Tik Tok challenge, a comment from Miley Cyrus, and a whole lot of guac. Chipolte promised to create a “Miley Burrito” if the formerly vegan star responded as a part of the Tik-Tok challenge, “If Miley Cyrus comments, I’ll do something.” Luckily for plant-based burrito lovers everywhere, Cyrus responded, and Chipotle kept their word. Now, for a limited time, you can order the “Guac Is Extra But So Is Miley Burrito.”

The vegan “Miley” Burrito pays homage to its pescatarian namesake and is filled with guac, white rice, black beans, fajita veggies, roasted chili-corn salsa, tomatillo-red chili salsa, and romaine lettuce. Although Cyrus has previously announced that she is no longer vegan after incorporating seafood back into her diet, she has always been outspoken about animal welfare and the benefits of a plant-based diet.

Cyrus once described the benefits she experienced by eating a plant-based diet, saying "By not consuming animal products over the years, I have protected myself from preventable diseases and saved the valuable lives of animals that would be turned into breakfast/lunch/dinner.” Earlier this year, she also spread her message about animal advocacy, urging her fans to foster or adopt a pet from their local shelter.

Order now to get in on the fun and reaping the benefits Cyrus credits to a plant-based diet by ordering the “Guac Is Extra But So Is Miley Burrito” on Chiplote’s app or website. Don’t worry if you miss out on the limited time offer; Chipotle is known for having a ton of plant-based menu options, but remember, guac is always extra.