Miley Cyrus, Formerly Vegan, Admits She Now Eats Fish

In a recent interview with podcaster Joe Rogan, Miley Cyrus revealed that she has officially forsaken the title of vegan, and in 2019 added fish to her diet, and now considers herself pescetarian. An article today on Plant-Based News took a deep dive into the podcast episode that Rogan hosted with the superstar, who said that she ditched veganism after it impeded her bran function.

‘I was vegan for a very long time and I’ve had to introduce fish and omegas into my life because my brain wasn’t functioning properly,’ Cyrus remarked, referring to Omega-3's which are present in fish but can also be found in vegan foods like walnuts, edamame, soybean oil, kidney beans and seeds like chia, hemp and flax.

Cyrus was reintroduced to fish after her ex-husband Liam Hemsworth, another former vegan, barbequed her some on their grill in 2019. "Now I’m so much sharper than I was and I think that I was at one point pretty malnutrition," says Cyrus, who is known as an outspoken advocate for animals.

After Rogan warned that her vegan fans were going to be upset, the 27-year-old defended her new diet, saying, "Listen, I give home, I have 22 animals on my farm in Nashville, I've got 22 in my house in Calabasas like I'm doing what I need to do for the animals, okay? But when it comes to my brain - you're not vegan, you can't be vegan and living this kind and being this quick, but sure you can, some people can, I cannot."

Scientific evidence seems to refute Cyrus' claims of improved brain function after ditching a vegan diet. A study that followed nearly one thousand participants for five years assessing their brain function and concluded that a diet heaviest in leafy greens was most brain-healthy. A vegan diet rich in whole foods would fit the bill.

Dr. Matthew Nagra, ND, took to Instagram to comment on Cyrus' recent transition back into eating some animal product, suggesting that a placebo effect may have caused the star to feel improved cognitive function, "Something that should give pause is when someone notices drastic improvements with a small dietary change. This screams placebo effect. On a physiological level, it’s impossible for a few meals of seafood to drastically change omega-3 levels, especially within the brain."

"This becomes even more likely when a vegan has constantly been told that their diet is deficient by those who clearly have not seen the data. We can start to believe it…That being said, we have no clue what Miley was actually eating."

What do you think about Cyrus' recent departure from veganism? Let us know in the comments below.