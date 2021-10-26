Chef Adrienne Cheatham’s Spicy Whole-Roasted Cauliflower

"Everybody knows the greatest hits. Everybody knows fried chicken and collard greens and cornbread but there is so much to it." Visitors to The Stone Barns Center for Food Agriculture had the chance to learn that and a whole lot more during Chef Adrienne Cheatham's residency this summer.

The Chicago native spent many years in and around kitchens. First, with her mom and later as she took on everything from seafood to pastry production. After many years of hard work and dedication, she became the Executive Sous Chef at Le Bernadin in NYC. Her credits also include Executive Chef at Marcus Samuelsson's Red Rooster. Here's a fun fact – Chef Adrienne also was a major contributor to The Red Rooster Cookbook as she tested, edited, cooked, and styled all of the food for the book.

A Top Chef and an HBCU graduate, Chef Adrienne spent almost a month on the campus of Stone Barns. During that time, she worked to curate a menu that would detail the evolution of southern cuisine while exploring and celebrating the diversity of cultures that have come through the south to help create new versions of food for the soul.

These days, if you can score a ticket, you can find her at Sunday Best. SB is her nod to the past and to the culture. She says, "By, putting on your best you are showing that you are serious and important and it forces people to move beyond their stereotypes."

Admittedly not vegan, Chef shares some wonderful insights on growing up with veggies and reveals her secret for finding the good stuff at the bodega in your neighborhood. This Spicy-Crispy Whole Roasted Cauliflower recipe is a great plant-based dish that you can easily make with a few accessible ingredients and pantry staples.

Looking to go from plant-curious to plant-focused? Check out Black Girls Eat and follow along @blackgirlseat.

Spicy-Crispy Whole Roasted Cauliflower by Chef Adrienne Cheatham

Serves: 4

Prep Time: 10 Minutes

Cook Time: 40 Minutes

Ingredients

1 large head cauliflower, rinsed well, leaves trimmed

1 tablespoon kosher salt

2 bay leaves

1/4 cup cornstarch

1 1/2 cups raw sunflower seed kernels

2 teaspoons paprika

1teaspoon garlic powder (or granulated garlic)

1teaspoon onion powder

1teaspoon salt

1/2 cup non-dairy yogurt

2 tablespoons vegan butter, melted

1/4 cup hot sauce (preferably Tabasco)

1tablespoon honey, substitute agave for a vegan recipe

Instructions