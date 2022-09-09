When the Minions lept into theaters this summer in Minions: The Rise of Gru, the movie was long overdue (because of pandemic delays) but fans rushed to theaters to watch the little yellow creatures churn up their usual mischief and mayhem. The movie grossed close to $900 million worldwide, making it the fourth highest-grossing film of the year. All that jumping around, popping up in the wrong places, and throwing their hands in the air requires energy, and energy requires snacks.

So when the adorable yellow creatures chose a back-to-school snack to partner with, they landed on Abe's Vegan Muffins. Abe's are not jiust any mini vegan muffin. As if to match the banana yellow color of its newest star ambassadors, Abe created a whole new flavor to celebrate: Banana chip, a mildly banana-flavored muffin with vegan chocolate chips. (Note to anyone who loves muffins, and especially chocolate chips: They're addictive.)

Minions on the Label of Allergen-Free Muffins

The mini vegan muffins carry a pair of dancing, frolicking joyful Minions on the cheerful label. The 6 pack of mini Banana Chip muffins declares the snacks are "School Friendly" since they contain no milk, no nuts, and no eggs or soy. The vegan muffins are also free of most allergens since the real Abe who the brand was named was lactose intolerant, and allergic to nuts, seeds, eggs, and sesame. Abe's Vegan Muffins was created by Abe's father Joby Koffman and his brother, Marty Koffman, who make the muffins in West Nyack, New York.

Abe's Vegan Muffins turned out to be a perfect choice for the Minions. One thing the minions have in common with their fans: They are little, energetic, and adorable. Of course, the real consumers of kids' snacks are moms and dads, who make the decisions about what their kids eat. For any parent who is always on the lookout for allergen-free snacks that are non-GMO and vegan, whether for the school get-together or just to keep at home for the family, look no further. Just follow the Minions and try out Abe's Vegan Muffins.