At The Beet, our editors are always trying out new, innovative plant-based products in order to give our readers the best possible recommendations. There's always something exciting stocked in our fridges, cabinets, and pantries, and we thought we would show you what products we're loving this week. Below are the best-loved products from our team of editors: Lucy, Stephanie, Hailey, and Caitlin. Some of these products may have been sent to us for feedback and editorial consideration, but we only recommend our most-loved picks.

Lucy's Favorites

1. Meat-Free Dog Food, formulated by a Veterinarian, from Square Pet

Actually, this one is over to Bonnie, the 2-year-old Italian sheepdog (technically a Maremma, best pronounced with an Italian accent Mar-ay-Ma!) who spends a lot of time with me, her Aunt. Bonnie sampled one of the best ever kibbles she has ever tasted, from Square Pet, which while not strictly plant-based is vegetarian and completely meat-free. Bonnie is a picky eater and a big girl, so I was thrilled when she gingerly licked her plate and finished the last of the little dry squares that are full of Amino Acids, and help support her digestive health, immune health, and as well as her skin and healthy coat with omega 3s and omega 6s, two fatty acids that are great for nails and hair. I'm not defending her as a "vegan pup" just yet but at The Beet we encourage small steps to the goal, so I wanted to report that this dog is learning new tricks.

Nick Johnson

2. Rockaway Endless Summer Energy Drink with Real Juice Extracts

Rockaway is a drink company with a super cool surfer urban vibe, founded by Bridget Firtl who was inspired by her hometown Rockaway Beach, New York, where the city meets the shore. She first created a brewing company and then a wellness company, and this brand feels like a baby from both passions. Rockaway is not alcoholic but has a beer lover's feeling with gorgeous etched drawings on the can and an attitude that it's cool to be healthy. If you loved Fresca growing up as I did this is a natural blend of sparkling water and real fruit juice that delivers the same not-to-sweet beverage that feels like summer in a can, to be enjoyed all year long. Keep these on hand to hydrate at home or on the go. Order it for your next party and anyone who wants to not imbibe will appreciate the thoughtfulness that you took to give them an option to sip and drive. Check out their offerings on their website here

Stephanie's Favorites

1. Ayo Almond Yogurt

We all know that yogurts can be tough to replicate in both taste and texture when they’re dairy-free, but one that hits the right note in both aspects is Ayo’s almond yogurt. Available in flavors like blueberry, strawberry, peach, and vanilla, these yogurts are totally vegan, non-GMO, soy-free, gluten-free and have organic ingredients, and taste just like your favorite yogurt, with none of the dairy. I even had a non-vegan friend try one of Ayo's yogurts and they had absolutely no clue they were dairy-free until I said something.

What I love about Ayo is that these use almonds to achieve their creaminess, rather than coconut which can be packed with saturated fat. They also have 11 grams of sugar per container, which is comparatively fewer than some of the other leading non-dairy yogurt brands. I like to have mine in the morning with granola and raspberries, or pop them in the freezer for an hour or so for a cold treat. You can use the brand's online locator to find Ayo at a grocery store close to you.

2. Pop Zero Popcorn

Popcorn lovers, proceed with caution: This popcorn is so deliciously addicting that you will finish an entire family-sized bag of Pop Zero in one sitting. It may be a good idea to crack open a bag around some friends and family so everyone can indulge. With vegan flavors like Sea Salt, Cinnamon Toast, Chilli Lime, and Simply Cinema, which perfectly replicates the buttery taste of movie theater popcorn, this snack is hard to put down.

The brand uses algae oil to achieve the taste, which is lower in fat than traditional oils used in popcorn. All of Pop Zero's offerings are gluten-free, vegan, whole grain, and free of preservatives, GMOs, trans fats, and high fructose corn syrup. The Cinnamon Toast is my current favorite since it's so decadent and festive for fall, but all of Pop Zero's popcorns are delicious. Shop them online or buy them in-person at a store near you.

Hailey's Favorites

1. Natural Herbal Vitamin C Powder by Markus Kranz

First, I can't stress enough how important it is to boost your immune system right now and always. I try to eat enough fruits and vegetables that are high in vitamin C, but as the seasons change it's harder to find fresh citrus fruits in the North East. I take a daily supplement and adding to it is a new product that does the trick better than anything else I've tried, it's called Natural Herbal Vitamin C Powder by Markus Kranz, who is a herbalist genius and specializes in raw vegan supplements. I was introduced to his products through Eric Sanchez who is a certified detox specialist and has an incredible raw vegan transformation story. Eric mixes this powder in water and drinks it daily so I ordered it myself to give it a try and now I'm a HUGE fan! Every morning I look forward to drinking water mixed with vitamin C powder because it's sweet, refreshing, and has an incredible list of raw, natural ingredients. There is no vitamin C powder like this anywhere that includes exotic fruits and superfoods: The main ingredients are pine needle, acerola berry, sea buckthorn, watercress, guava, lemon, and orange peel, rosehip, and gubinge (Kakadu plum). If you check out their website, they list the health benefits of each ingredient, it's a fascinating read!

2. Jack's Stir Brew Coffee Tins

In a past life, I think I could've been a coffee bean critic because I am so particular about taste and love to try new beans all the time. It's a true hobby of mine and it does include some science-- so maybe I could've been a scientist too. But, the coffee bean that is making me extra happy this week is Jack's Stir Brew Coffee which is a New York based coffee shop, and luckily they have a store a 5-minute drive from me. They sell tin cans of ground coffee, so I don't need to go to the store daily to grab a cup or two, also, it helps me save money by making coffee at home. I like the taste of my coffee strong, sort of bitter but sweet, and the texture is light yet creamy, and Jack's coffee checks off all the boxes. I've hooked my friends and family on this bean so I'll buy a few extra tins and ship them to my family in Boston and bestie in California--they love it too! And, when you buy a tin, you save $5 the next time you go to refill it if you bring the tin back, which also makes me happy too. I can't get enough of Jack's and I'm going to make a cup of coffee right now.

Caitlin's Favorites

1. Nature's Garden Trail Mix Snack Packs

Nature Garden's Trail Mix will become your new favorite snack after you try it. This mix of seeds, nuts, cranberries, raisins and more is just what you need for a midday energy boost. The healthy mix will fill you up not in the gross way chips make you feel. The mixes come in a variety pack and offer three different versions: Heart-Healthy Mix, Omega 3 Deluxe Mix and Cranberry Health Mix.

The cranberry health mix has cranberries, walnuts, almonds, peanuts, black raisins, golden raisins, pepitas and sunflower seeds. The omega-3 deluxe mix is a combination of walnuts, cranberries, almonds, pepitas and pecans. The heart-healthy mix has cranberries, walnuts, roasted almonds, roasted pepitas and brazil nuts. The omega-3 and heart-healthy mixes have 180 calories and the cranberry mix has only 160. With every serving, you get 4 grams of protein as well as antioxidants, fiber, omega 3s and protein giving you a dose of energy.

You can find this at Sam's Club, Walmart, Costco and Amazon for $16. The variety pack comes with 24 individually wrapped servings that are perfect to throw in your bag when on the go or grab from the cabinet in between calls. Never worry about snacking again with Nature's Garden Trail Mix.

BIRDIE THOMPSON

2. Greek Island Labs Joint Mud

Joint Mud is a game-changer for anyone struggling with joint or muscle pain and is made with clean ingredients. This cream-like topical blend is made out of all-natural ingredients, such as organic cherry oil, organic chamomile oil, organic pomegranate oil, organic black seed oil, organic clary sage oil, organic ginger oil, organic frankincense oil, organic lavender oil and many more plant-derived oils.

Apply a pearl-sized amount of the cream to your pain point and after 18 minutes you will notice a significant difference. Once applied, the cream becomes transparent. The product has no scent and is perfect for anyone who doesn't like overly-scented creams. I typically have severe knee pain after my morning runs, and after using this for a week straight, all pain has been alleviated.

Right now, you can buy a two-fluid ounce bottle, which is about 60 applications, of Join Mud for $29 here. This is truly a savior for anyone suffering from joint and muscle pain.