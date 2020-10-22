"I had tried everything," said Eric Sanchez, a 29-year-old New Yorker who says he believed his life would have ended if he hadn't made the switch to a raw vegan diet when he did. At 22 years of age, Eric came down with Alopecia, a condition that causes your hair to fall out, for no apparent reason. At the same time, he was experiencing other health symptoms including heart palpitations and shooting head pains. His first thought was: “Maybe I’m supposed to get sicker and sicker and die.” It all made little sense. "I knew I hadn’t been the best person in life, but I knew I didn’t deserve to suffer." The pain progressively got worse every year until he began to despair that there was no end in sight.

After trying everything, Eric's primary doctor suggested that he go see a specialist in alternative medicine, someone who would get creative with his healing, and try methods that go beyond traditional western medicine. Eric and his mother reached out to anyone that could help him get to the bottom of his conditions, including nontraditional treatments. He felt like he had no time to lose, and he was at the end of his sanity or will to live.

"I went to doctors here in New York and all around the world. I flew to Florida to see a specialist there, and then another in Texas. Meanwhile, I was trying all these diets, the Candida diet, plus different medications. I flew to Cyrpus for Ozone therapy, and then to Honduras to try Doctor Sebi’s village diet (rich in vegetables and fruits). I felt like I was trying all of these natural methods, and nothing was working, so I eventually turned to a vegan diet because I saw testimonials where people said it helped them heal their health problems, so I decided to try it."

Eating strictly vegan for two weeks–beans, legumes, vegetables, and fruits–Eric saw mild improvements as his symptoms began to go away; he woke up less tingly, and it helped with his Candida, but he wasn't treating the pain. "It was like putting a bandaid on." It wasn't until he experienced the lowest point in his life that it allowed him to change his health, career, and life for the better.

Eric broke down in a public restroom in New York City. "I had reached a point where I started to believe it might be better off if I was no longer alive because I wouldn’t have to continue to deal with the pain. I remember just sitting there and crying, asking God to tell me what to do."

Walking a thin line between life and death, two days later, he came across a YouTube video on the concept of raw veganism and decided to go all-in, feeling desperate. After three days of eating raw vegetables and fruits, Eric's symptoms started to subside. "I remember feeling like this is the truth. I woke up, and I wasn’t tingling or in pain. I didn’t have any heart palpitations. The Alopecia took a little longer to heal, but spots of hair started to grow back within two months and permanently grew back."

The Beet chatted with Eric, who shared his secrets to success and mental resilience, saying, “Real change occurs when the pain of staying the same hurts more than whatever it is your going through.”

Eric is now a certified detox specialist and exclusively gave us free advice on how to help anyone who needs to heal from any type of disorder, disease, or ailment. Learn from his journey in our interview below and feel inspired to incorporate more raw foods into your diet, because even if you don't go totally raw, you can still reap the benefits from incorporating these foods into your diet.

TB: What made you decide to go raw vegan?

ES: Two years ago I was diagnosed with alopecia, an auto-immune disease where you start to lose your hair. I would lose patches on my head, my beard, but it’s all grown back in nowadays. I also had a lot of undiagnosed symptoms. I had heart palpations, which is scary. I was around 22 or 23 when they started. I would have shooting brain pains. I would wake up sometimes with things from my head to my toes. It’s almost like my blood was on fire. Everything was just pain. I didn’t know what was going to manifest in the future. It felt like everything was going wrong. It was a really dark period. Initially, I thought maybe my health issues might have something to do with what I was eating. At that point, I was vegan but called myself a junk food vegan. I was eating whatever I wanted to eat–french fries, burgers–things that aren’t necessarily healthy. I went raw vegan on February 28th after watching Dr. Morse unfold the concept of raw veganism on Youtube and three days after, I saw my symptoms go away. I was so desperate to feel better.

Before I went raw, I’m not a super religious person, but I’d become more spiritual because I started to think about my purpose in life. I would think, “maybe I’m supposed to get sicker and sicker and die,” and I was only 27. That’s what it felt like because every year, I was getting progressively worse. I didn’t know what I had done to deserve it. I knew I hadn’t been the best person in life, but I knew I didn’t deserve to suffer. I remember walking to a park, and I was in a public bathroom stall and just broke down. I had reached a point where I started to believe it might be better if I was no longer alive because I wouldn’t have to continue to deal with the pain. I remember sitting there and crying, asking God just to tell me what to do. I’d tried everything, I've been all over the world to see doctors. When I left, I remember feeling like I had just given it up to God, and I just needed to wait for an answer. That's when I found Dr. Morse one or two days later on Youtube and the concept of raw veganism. It was the one thing I hadn’t tried. So I tried it, and I found the answer after years of suffering.

TB: Did those kinds of negative thoughts stop after you went raw?

ES: They came back when I was in the middle of doing my juice fast. During a juice fast, you also go through an emotional detox because your pancreas holds on to depression, and your adrenals hold on to anxiety. As those organs healed, sometimes I would have an outburst of emotion. I would feel the feeling come up as I was working out or rebounding. I would heal those emotions, they would come up, and I would feel like a weight was lifted off my shoulder during my detox journey. Sometimes I would feel anxious or depressed because, after all, I’m still a guy from New York City. I’m young, and I work. I still have all the everyday pressures of life. It’s natural to feel those emotions, but they don’t ever feel uncontrollable like when I was eating burgers and hotdogs.

TB: What did you experience when you started your juice cleanse?

ES: I completed my first juice fast two months before I first went raw. It was a 21-day juice fast of predominantly green juices. It wasn’t easy: my body was flushing out a lot of toxins. I had terrible detox symptoms, and after I finished, I caved and had a chicken sandwich.

After about two weeks, I went fully vegan and raw. After I ate raw for about seven months, I went on a 90-day juice fast. I just felt like although my symptoms were subsiding, I had a lot more work to do. I had been eating “gourmet raw” food, so I was eating many foods very high in fat and dehydrated foods to satiate myself. I had heard so many people talk about this 90-day juice fast and decided to try it. It was supposed to help you heal from anything. It was a challenging process. I’m not going to sit here and say it was easy. I feel like a lot of people pretend that it is. There were certain moments like week two or day 60, where I would think, “what if I just had a cheat.” I was able to keep going because of this quote: “Only those who have gone where few have gone can see what few have seen.” I also had a checklist of 90 boxes, and every morning, I would check one box. The trick for me was always to keep my mind focused on my goal. Once I got to day 60, I realized it would be crazy to end because I only had a month to go. I was more scared to disappoint myself than to continue. I just stuck to it and kept going: I just wanted to be able to say I had completed this juice fast.

TB: How did you feel after you finished the 90-day juice fast?

ES: It sped up my healing process. I was slowly healing those first seven months. I was getting better, but I hadn’t completely healed. I would have rashes that would pop up on my hands, different things. During those three months, I was able to give my stomach a break. Your body goes into overdrive healing because the enzymes from the juice are going directly into your bloodstream. I noticed I had more mental clarity, and my symptoms had gone away. It felt like escaping the matrix because I had always believed I would die if I didn’t eat for a week or two, but here I am, after 90 days of only having juice and reversing my illness and symptoms. It all made sense to me: the medical community makes money when you’re sick, and they need you to depend on them. Doctors need you to get treated.

TB: What did some of the doctors you’d seen previously think about your health transformation?

ES: The last time I went to my primary care doctor, who I’ve seen in 2018 when he recommended that I go see all the doctors with different diet outlooks, he checked in to see how I was doing. I just see him so infrequently now that my health has improved so much. He just told me to keep doing what I was doing. I told him that I healed by changing my diet, and although he didn’t say this directly, I could tell it made him think all my health issues had just been in my head. I think it’s because doctors are only not trained in nutrition whatsoever. They are only trained to treat symptoms. I think with a lot of doctors. If there’s no money to be made, they’ll just say, “Ok, see you next time.”

TB: Why do you think a raw vegan diet was so beneficial for your specific health issues?

ES: I’m a certified detoxification specialist now, so I understand the relationship between the two. When you eat raw, you open up your channels of elimination, so all disease is really “Systemic Amyloidosis.” The theory behind raw veganism is that there is no such thing as diseases per se. It’s amyloidosis manifested in different areas of the body. When you eat cooked foods after a long period of time, your lymphatic system gets clogged up, and when that clog happens in your brain, you might get brain cancer or alopecia. So by eating raw, high astringent foods like fruit, you can open up your channels of elimination. All of a sudden, your kidneys start to open up which filters out the built-up waste. Your lymphatic system is just your sewer system, so it allows your cells to release the waste and be filtered out.

That’s what happened to me. I was eating so many acidic foods that my body was no longer getting rid of waste. When you eat raw, as long as you eat high astringent raw foods, your body will start to heal itself because it can get rid of the waste. If you’re only eating dehydrated foods for all your meals, it’s going to be a much slower process to heal. When you think about it, there are so many species on earth, but humans are the only ones to eat cooked foods. We’re also the only species with the number of manifestations of diseases we have. When you put it into perspective, of course, other animals get sick, but we’re the only ones that have so many different symptoms and diseases.

TB: What were the first few months of being completely raw like for you? What kind of benefits did you feel, and what kind of challenges did you face?

ES: Within three days, I felt like all of my symptoms started to subside. I remember feeling like this is the truth. I woke up, and I wasn’t tingling anywhere. I didn’t have any heart palpitations. The alopecia took a little longer to heal, but the spots started to grow back within two months and permanently grew back. That’s just kind of how healing the body works. There are layers of healing. Our bodies are kind of like an onion. Within the first two months, I knew it was the truth. Two months in, I had one cooked meal, and my body reacted violently. After two months of cleaning myself out with raw food, my body was like, “What the heck are you doing!” I knew then I was going to stick to raw foods.

TB: Do you remember what cooked meal you ate that you had such a violent reaction to?

ES: Yes, I went and had a vegan buddha bowl, so it had quinoa, chickpeas, hummus, and some vegetables. So it was still a healthy, vegan meal, but I think after doing some juice fasting and eating primarily fruit for two months, my body freaked out. It’s kind of like being a newborn baby; if you gave newborn chickpeas and quinoa, they would get sick. My body was so clean at that point; it couldn’t process cooked foods. If I ever wanted to start eating cooked foods again, I would slowly introduce them back into my diet. This was like a massive bowl of cooked food out of nowhere.

TB: What’s your diet like now?

ES: I use a dehydrator, so I learned how to make things like raw vegan burgers out of sprouted nuts and seeds. I now know how to make raw vegan cheeses out of cashews and what not. Currently, I can eat pretty much anything because I’ve learned how to make it raw. I love Kelp Noodles with a raw vegan tomato sauce to make a raw pasta. I still usually eat fruit for breakfast and for lunch I like to keep things simple. I got into the gourmet to remind myself of what food can taste like. For lunch, I’ll just have a bowl of guacamole, as funny as that sounds, or a salad. Just whip up something simple. For dinner, I’ll just have more fruit or a smoothie, or another salad. I also take Green Formulas to make sure I’m getting an abundance of different greens, vitamins, and minerals throughout the day.

TB: Do you find that being raw vegan is expensive?

ES: It depends on how you do it. I don’t find that it that expensive anymore. In the beginning, to satiate me, I would go to raw vegan restaurants. My favorite would make food that was almost like “junk food raw vegan,” and it was costly, like $12 for a raw vegan burger. It helped me feel like, “Ok, I can eat this way.” I wasn’t making my food at that time, so I would go there a few times a week or just eat fruit. It’s not that expensive because I don’t feel like I need to eat more to get all my nutrition because of the supplements I take. Now, let’s say I eat guacamole for lunch. I can get an avocado for a dollar and slice it up. I add onion but don’t have to use a whole one for one thing of guacamole. I add sea salt, but I’m only using a teaspoon, so it’s not that expensive, depending on what you eat.

TB: What advice do you have for anyone trying to go raw vegan, and would you recommend a raw diet to anyone trying to heal themselves, either mentally or physically?

ES: My advice would be if you’re trying raw veganism, you have to think about your motive. Are you doing it just because it’s hip and healthy, or are you doing it because you want to heal? Either way, it's excellent, but you have to start slow. One of the best strategies is to replace whatever you have for breakfast with fruit. I think fruit is our natural food source as humans. We have a body designed to digest the fruit. It’s the most uncomplicated food to digest: it doesn’t spike our blood sugar, it’s hydrating, and gently detoxifies our bodies. Just have a nice bowl of whatever your favorite fruit is for breakfast, and maybe for dinner, start by having a salad with steamed or cooked foods. Just slowly start to choose more raw foods and begin to savor the flavors of these foods.

If you have any ailments, detoxification is the way to go. It’s how you heal symptoms, whereas medications are designed just to treat them. Cooked food with medication is a treatment modality, and raw food is a healing modality. With detoxification, you’re working with the organs, the blood, and the lymphatic system. You’re not just treating symptoms of an illness; you’re making the outbreak stopped. It allows you to heal the body as a whole. You’re getting to the root cause of the issue.

TB: What advice do you have for someone who wants to eat raw vegan?

ES: As long as you’re incorporating more raw food, you’ll start to see health benefits, but if you are trying to heal something, you probably have to commit 100%. It does depend on what the condition is. Some people are sicker than others. 80% raw might be enough for some, but you have to dig deep if you have cancer or an autoimmune disease. I would always recommend working with a detox specialist if that’s your goal. Sometimes people will say that raw food causes them to lose their energy, but the fruit doesn’t cause symptoms. It only shows you your body’s weakness. When you eat raw food, your body goes into detox mode, so you’re going to be confronted with your body’s weaknesses. So if you’re a lot of fruit in the beginning and not enough fat from nuts and seeds, you might feel weaker. If you’re eating 20% cooked food, you might have a better chance of staying consistent. Everyone’s body is different, which is why I coach people full time.

TB: Do you have any quotes or words of inspiration you live by?

ES: Yes, I have two. The first is “Only those who have gone where few have gone can see what few have seen.” I didn’t write it, but it’s one I love. The other is, “Real change occurs when the pain of staying the same hurts more than whatever it is your going through.”

I can break it down. For me, it’s a nice way of saying real change occurs when you’re sick of your own bullshit–sick of caving in, sick of disappointing yourself. I had first to get sick of letting myself down to can create real change. It was only then that I could draw real boundaries with self and committed to those three months that real change occurred. When I had moments where I struggled with sticking to the juice fast, I would read that quote to remind myself I had to continue for myself.