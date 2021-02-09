For everyone who finds themselves single at this time of year, there's another holiday that can be even more fun to celebrate than Valentine's Day.

The 13th of February, better known as Galentine's Day, is a day that everyone can get behind: Galentine's Day is a time to get together with your best friends, grab some drinks and acknowledge your friendships in the same way couples acknowledge their relationships on the 14th. And take note: The 13th isn't just for the gals, but the perfect time to celebrate all of your close friendships, regardless of gender.

We compiled 5 cocktails recipes for the perfect night in or dinner party, which are all vegan and give a festive pop of color to your celebration. To ensure your alcohol is vegan (some brands use additives and processes that require animal products) check out Barnivore, a database that lets you know exactly what brands are free from animal products. And if you're more in the mood for a few glasses of vino? Check out our guide to vegan wines here.

Note: These recipes all yield one drink.

Getty Images/iStockphoto

1. Pomegranate Basil Cosmopolitan

A twist on Sex and the City's favorite cocktail, this drink combines the delicious flavors of cranberry, pomegranate, and basil and is a great way to add some festive color to your table.

1oz Pomegranate Juice

1oz Cranberry Juice

1oz Vodka

1oz Triple Sec Liqueur

Pomegranate Seeds for Garnish

Orange Peel

Basil for Garnish

Directions: Fill a shaker partway with ice and add pomegranate juice, cranberry juice, vodka, and triple sec. Add pomegranate seeds to a martini glass. Shake vigorously and pour into a martini glass. Add pomegranate seeds and an orange peel for garnish.

Getty Images/iStockphoto

2. Rosé Mimosa Floats

Swapping out regular champagne for rosé champagne is a fun way to update the classic mimosa. Add a scoop of ice cream to your glass to make this treat a dessert and cocktail all-in-one.

2oz Orange Juice

1.5oz Rosé Champagne

1-2 Scoops of Vanilla non-dairy Ice Cream or non-dairy sorbet, depending on preference (optional)

Directions: In a champagne saucer, add 1-2 scoops of vanilla non-dairy ice cream. Pour over orange juice and rosé champagne. Garnish with a rose petal.

Getty Images/iStockphoto

3. White Peach Moscow Mule

Moscow Mules seem to be everyone's favorite drink, but why not take this crowd-pleaser up a notch by adding a twist of pureed white peach? We love the freshness of this cocktail and the way the ginger beer and lime ensure it's not overly sweet.

Half of a white peach, pureed

3.5 oz Ginger beer

2 oz vodka

Lime

Mint

Ice

Directions: In a mug, add ice, fresh peach puree, vodka and a squeeze of lime. Top with ginger beer. Give a stir and top with a sprig of mint for garnish.

Getty Images/iStockphoto

4. Passion Fruit Martini

This passion fruit martini will instantly transport you and your friends to a tropical island. To make sure your passion fruit is ripe, look for skin that is dimpled and puckered, which signals that it's perfect for eating (and drinking)!

2oz Vodka

1oz Passion Fruit Juice

1oz Passion Fruit Pulp

1 tbsp simple syrup

1 ripe passion fruit, halved

Limes for garnish

Directions: Scoop seeds from one of the passion fruit halves into a martini glass. In a shaker, add ice, passion fruit juice, pulp, vodka, and simple syrup and shake vigorously. Pour into the glass and top with the remaining passion fruit half.

Getty Images

5. Lavender Collins

Not in the mood for a fruity drink? This Lavender Collins cocktail is floral, refreshing and you can repurpose the lavender simple syrup to sweeten up other things like your morning coffee.

2oz Gin

3oz Club Soda

1 Lemon

Lavender Simple Syrup

For the Lavender Simple Syrup:

Few Springs Dried Lavender

2 Cups Sugar

1 Cup Water

Directions: For the lavender simple syrup, bring water and lavender sprigs to a boil in a saucepan, stirring in the sugar until fully combined and dissolved. Reduce heat and simmer on low for 3 minutes. Remove from the stove and allow it to fully cool. In a cocktail shaker, combine ice, gin, club soda, squeeze of lemon, lavender simple syrup, and shake vigorously. Pour into a cocktail glass over ice and garnish with a sprig of lavender.