Celebrate Lunar New Year With These Lucky Plant-Based Dishes
Chinese New Year goes for two full weeks, from the 20th of January through February 10th. The two-week celebration, also known as the Lunar New Year, ushers in the year with parades, fireworks, and big feasts of special ‘lucky’ foods, including fish, dumplings, spring rolls, fruit, and noodles. Even without the fish, there is plenty of luck to go around for plant-based eaters.
Last year, we celebrated over vegan dim sum at Buddha Bodai Kosher, Vegan Restaurant in New York's Chinatown, and as we finished, the Parade passed right by the restaurant. This year, due to the pandemic, the celebrations look a little bit different, but you can still ring in Chinese New Year with these plant-based lucky foods that you can make, and host your own celebratory dinner.
Part New Year, part Ground Hog Day, Chinese New Year is also called the Spring Festival because the coldest part of winter is supposed to be over.–we can only hope.
Chinese Dumplings
Symbolism: Dumplings signify wealth
Although you can make the dough, it’s a bit of pain. Much simpler is buying the Nasoyoa vegan wonton wraps. Then just make the filling, form the dumplings, and steam or fry them.
Vegetable Dumplings
Ingredients
- 1/4 cup chopped cabbage
- 1/4 cup chopped mushrooms
- 1 tsp. grated garlic
- 1 tsp. grated ginger
- 1 tsp. soy sauce
- 1 tsp. sesame oil
- 10 wonton wrappers
- 2 tablespoons Soy sauce
- 1 tablespoon chopped scallions
Instructions
3. Add a tablespoon of canola oil to the skillet and heat. Cook dumplings 2-3 minutes per side, until golden.
Vegan Spring Rolls
Symbolism: Spring rolls also signify wealth.
These vegan spring rolls are made with square pieces of thin dough that are filled with vegetables, rolled into a cylinder, and fried.
Vegan Spring Rolls
Ingredients
- 2 Tbsp. canola oil
- 4 cups napa cabbage sliced thinly
- 2 cloves garlic minced
- 2 carrots sliced thinly
- 4 ounces bamboo shoots sliced thinly
- 1 cup cooked glass noodles
- 2 Tbsp. soy sauce
- 1 Tbsp. rice vinegar
- 1 tsp. sesame oil
- 1 Tbsp. cornstarch
- 12 spring roll wrappers
- canola oil for frying
Instructions
Cold noodles with peanut sauce
Symbolism: Cold Noodles connote longevity.
This is why you don’t cut noodles; the long noodles are supposed to lead to a long life.
Cold Peanut Noodles
Ingredients
- 1/2 cup natural creamy peanut butter
- tablespoons rice vinegar
- 2 Tbsp. soy sauce
- 1 Tbsp. grated fresh ginger
- 1 Tbsp. brown sugar
- juice of half a lime
- 4-6 drops Sriracha sauce
- 1 cup frozen shelled edamame
- 1 cup snow peas, trimmed and thinly sliced
- 1/2 cup cucumber, sliced into matchsticks
- 1/2 pound firm tofu, pressed under a weight or book, then cut into chunks (when the kids were little, I cut tofu into rectangular LEGO sized pieces)
- 1/4 cup chopped salted roasted peanuts
- 1-2 chopped scallions, greens and white part
- 12 ounces noodles, cooked to stiffness and cooled
Instructions
- To make the sauce, combine all the ingredients in a blender and puree.
- In a large bowl, add half the sauce, then all the noodles, and stir to coat. Add the rest of the veggies and tofu and the rest of the sauce. Top with peanuts and scallions.
Good Fortune Fruit.
Symbolism: These connote fullness and wealth.
Chop or cube into pieces pineapple, oranges, melon, tangerines, or any other fruit that has a golden, yellow, or orange color. The mixed fruit should look like little pieces of gold to signify wealth.