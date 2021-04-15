Carl’s Jr. plans to celebrate Earth Day by encouraging all of its customers to Go Beyond and try its plant-based burgers. The fast-food burger joint partnered with Beyond Meat to host an event at its Glendale location in Los Angeles on April 22nd (424 W. Los Felix Rd. Glendale, CA 91204 from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.) that will allow customers to enjoy a complimentary Beyond Burger menu item. The Earth Day celebration marks the first-ever plant-based menu takeover, showcasing Carl’s Jr.’s continued support for an eco-friendly fast-food dining experience.

“We are excited to give our fans a fun, delicious way to celebrate Earth Day this year with a full plant-based meat experience at Carl’s Jr.,” Senior Vice President of Brand Marketing at CKE Restaurants Patty Trevino said. “With nearly one-third of consumer identifying as flexitarian, we continue to innovate on new ways for our guests to enjoy our iconic charbroiled burgers with our Beyond Meat partnership.”

The plant-based menu takeover won’t be limited to Los Angeles: Carl’s Jr. is extending this Earth Day celebration nationwide, allowing customers across the country to sign up for a $5 plant-based burger offer. For any burger lovers nationwide, this gives consumers a chance to easily purchase a plant-based burger at a lower price.

Carl’s Jr. spearheaded the plant-based fast-food burger movement in December 2018. The company became the first national quick-service restaurant to offer a plant-based burger patty after teaming up with Beyond Meat to develop the Beyond Famous Star. Since then. the company has rolled out several plant-based burger options including the Beyond Star and Beyond Fiery Star burgers.

