Nabati Foods is joining the plant-based egg market, announcing last week that the company is set to debut its own vegan liquid egg product. The Canadian-based food tech company aims to provide the Canadian, Australian, and US markets with another plant-based egg substitute that mirrors conventional scrambled eggs. The Nabati Plant Eggz boasts a healthy ingredients list that includes high levels of protein, fiber, vitamin B12, vitamin E, and vitamin A. The plant-based substitute will also be completely soy and gluten-free, setting itself apart from rival products.

“Nabati is proud to be the first Canadian company to develop a plant-based egg alternative, perfect for scrambling or making omelets with,” Nabati CEO Ahmad Yehya said. “Our product uses lupin and pea protein to provide the consistency, taste, and texture. It was important to us to create a formulation that was free of soy and gluten, which many people avoid in their diets. We are committed to creating healthy, plant-based alternatives that everyone can enjoy.”

The food tech company aims to create a plant-based product that encourages people to move away from eating conventional animal-derived eggs. The Plant Eggz contains 90 calories per serving, six grams of protein, and no cholesterol. Nabati is marketing the vegan alternative to consumers that want to focus both on health and environmental sustainability.

Nabati’s decision to develop its plant-based egg coincides with the rising consumer interest in egg alternatives. According to a report from ExpertMarketResearch.com, the global plant-based egg market is predicted to grow by a CAGR of 5.8 percent by 2026. The report shows that the plant-based egg industry could then reach $1.48 billion USD. Expecting high profits, Nabati decided to join other plant-based companies like Eat Just in developing vegan egg products. While only filed for on two continents, the food tech company intends to file patents in Europe and Asia to expand its distribution in the coming years.

“These patents will further enable Nabati Foods to build its global brand and enter new markets to capitalize on the growth of the plant-based sector globally,” Yehya said. “The Nabati Plant Eggz patents will allow Nabati to protect our composition and process. It took considerable research and development to create this product, and we are very excited about what we have developed. This is just our latest innovation created to continue to help us drive the evolution of food for health-conscious consumers everywhere who are committed to building a more sustainable future.”

Nabati Foods’ Plant Eggz is slated to arrive at retailers later this year, but until then consumers can find several of the company’s other plant-based products including a Plant-Based F’sh Burger, Plant-Based Grounds, the vegan Nabati Burger, and the Plant-Based Chick’n Burger. Nabati claimed last year that it wished to reach $7 million by 2023 as it bulked up its product lines and accelerated its distribution. The company claimed its product grew 33 percent in Canada over the course of 2020.

“The company has grown up to this point almost completely organically by word of mouth,” CEO of Eat Beyond Global Holdings, Nabati’s parent company, Patrick Morris said. “We are thrilled to partner with Nabati to further drive this growth, expand the company's market share and grow its product lines to serve this rapidly expanding market not just in North America, but also across the globe. Nabati plans to diversify its revenue sources through new products and distribution and quickly reach its (conservative) revenue target of $7 million by 2023.”

Last month, Nabati partnered with NFL star Mario Addison to bring plant-based foods to young athletes. At Addison’s annual football camp, Nabati Foods created and distributed a full plant-based lunch meal for the 650 kids attending the camp session. The partnership hoped to draw attention to the health benefits of a plant-based lifestyle, highlighting that vegan eating does not detract from athletic ability.