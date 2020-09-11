Designer brands Calvin Klein and Tommy Hilfiger have finally banned the use of exotic animal leather decades after People for Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) urged their parent company, PVH Corp. to stop killing animals for luxury products. PETA celebrated this victory with a campaign showcasing the clothing brands owned by PVH which also include Van Heusen, IZOD, Arrow, Warner's, Olga, True & Co., and Geoffrey Beene. In addition, PETA sent a box of vegan chocolates to PVH as a thank you for listening and executing on their commitment to ban animal leathers.

Back in 2017, Tommy Hilfiger decided to drop fur from all of its products, and with the new ban of exotic animal leather, the designer brand dove into a fully vegan market. “At Tommy Hilfiger, we’re committed to creating a better fashion industry by creating fashion that ‘Wastes Nothing and Welcomes All,’” the brand told PETA in a statement. “We have always [taken] and will always take the environment, human rights, our community, and related matters very seriously, which is why we don’t use fur or exotic skins in any of our collections. Together, we can drive fashion-forward for good.”

On Earth Day (April 22nd), Calvin Klein celebrated by reaffirming its commitment to their Forward Fashion climate and sustainability goals. One goal stated, "Transition key product and packaging materials to sustainable alternatives, and support regenerative agriculture practices while protecting animal welfare." The luxury brand successfully honored their commitment and is working to inspire others to live a cruelty-free life.

The fashion industry has recently seen a shift into a more sustainable approach as mink fur farms shut down overseas, Macy's banned the sale of fur in all of its stores, Prada stopped selling Kangaroo leather, and Valentino banned the use of alpaca wool. In fact, Marco Bizzarri, Chief Executive and President of Gucci said, “I don’t think it’s still modern,” about the brand's decision to ban fur back in 2018. We are hopeful to see a shift towards ethical practices in the industry as demand for faux animal products increase and brands stay true to their sustainable missions.