Boston Set to Open Fully Plant-Based Beer Hall For Delivery

Boston's first plant-based beer hall is finally set to open, as the company pivots toward a temporary delivery-only business model, in light of the current health crisis.

Launched by team members from Rewild, Quincy's first pop-up vegan beer hall, PlantPub will be the city's first permanent plant-based beer hall serving up vegan beer, burgers and pub food.

For now, PlantPub is delivering food and drink to Greater Boston residents within ten miles around Boston, Cambridge and Somerville. In a post on Instagram, co-founders Pat McAuley and Mary Dumont sent a message to fans who are eagerly awaiting the opening, saying that "It's time to change how we feed the world," because "we believe what we’re doing is important, now more than ever."

Pat McAuley told Eater that just as they were about to sign a permanent lease for the hall, the coronavirus struck, and are now opting to cook out of commissary kitchen and wait for the pandemic to pass before locking into a property.

Although PlantPub's initial launch has shifted, McAuley says that their goal for the restaurant has largely stayed the same even in these unpredictable times: "Our mission remains the same, to provide Boston with food that’s a little better for us and better for the world in a way that’s approachable and fun for all,” said McAuley. “To us, that means juicy IPAs and plant-based versions of our favorite pub foods, like burgers, pizzas, and wings.”

A Comfort Food Lover's Dream

McAuley, who was a founder of pop-up Rewild, likened PlantPub's ethos to that of his former venture, “Our initial goal, like at Rewild, was to bring healthier food to people in a fun environment. For us, that was a beer hall. We love the beer hall environment. If you want to come in, have six IPAs, eat two burgers, and watch the Pats game, great. But you can also come in, drink a kombucha or a non-alcoholic IPA, and eat a little healthier too.” McAuley tapped Boston's Chef of the Year and Food & Wine's Best New Chef Mary Dumont to help create PlantPub's menu, which will feature beer, of course, as well as burgers, pizza, wings and other comfort foods, all of which will be free of animal products.

PlantPub is set to open for delivery in the coming weeks. To sign up to be notified when the hall goes live, click here. For more great plant-based spots to eat in Boston, check out our Boston City Guide.