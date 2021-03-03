Black-owned vegan meat brand Everything Legendary impressed Shark Tank’s Mark Cuban, propelling the new plant-based protein company into the market. The Shark put forward a $300,000 investment in exchange for 22 percent of the company. The business deal will place the sustainable meat brand on the market with strong footing, and a coveted endorsement.

Everything Legendary founders Duane “Myko” Cheers, Jumoke Jackson, and Danita Claytor showcased their product on Shark Tank, explaining how their mothers' cooking inspired the vegan burgers. The patties themselves contain a blend of coconut oil, potato starch, beet extract, and most importantly, hemp protein.

“We knew from the start that taste is everything,” Cheers said. “It begins with a search for something healthy and good-tasting that our mothers would want to eat. Once we had that, we took it to the streets with pop-up stores and street festivals sampling, and let the community taste it for themselves. We all know that today’s consumers are demanding that their food be nutritious and supercharged with flavor. Our brand delivers. It’s Mom-approved. And now, it’s also Shark-Sanctioned.”

The brand already started shipping its product to consumers before the investment. Everything Legendary burgers, based in Washington DC, plans to expand its reach rapidly following Cuban’s support. Within the day following the episode airing on February 26, 2021, the company's sales skyrocketed, selling $250,000 worth of vegan burgers nationwide.

“This gives us the resources that allow us to position our brand against any competitor, where I know we will win on the flavor and quality,” Cheers said. “For me, this investment is extremely personal. It is a validation of my ‘never give up’ philosophy. I heard ‘no’ a million and one times over the years, but this one ‘yes’ moment changes everything.”

Everything Legendary joins a growing number of plant-based protein brands and companies, surging with popularity. The company’s bolstering sales signifies a growing interest in plant-based alternatives and the potential for new dietary practices. Be on the lookout for the company’s burgers in multiple retail groceries including Giant, Acme, and Safeway coming to bring in the Spring and Summer cookouts.

This isn't Mark Cuban's first foray into the plant-based industry: The entrepreneur currently has made investments in Mrs. Goldfarb's Unreal Deli, which offers plant-based corned beef, as well as Mushroom Jerky company Pan's Mushroom Jerky. He now adds Everything Legendary to his growing portfolio of vegan companies, which also includes Snacklins, Wild Earth, Veggie Mama, Wanna Date?, and Delighted by Desserts.