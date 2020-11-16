Beyond Meat announced today that the latest iteration of its burgers will be the brand’s “juiciest burger yet” with an improved nutritional profile. The new versions will have 35% less saturated fat than 80/20 beef (80 percent lean, 20 percent fat), and will be its most nutritious patty to date with 55% less saturated fat than 80/20 beef.

While the latest iterations won't hit shelves in the US until early 2021, the company is unveiling the Beyond Burgers at an exclusive preview in Los Angeles November 18-20, where you can reserve a slot to try the burgers.

“These new iterations deliver on this promise, and I am immensely proud of our team’s ability to make such strong advances in taste, juiciness and nutrition through our Rapid and Relentless Innovation program,” says Ethan Brown, CEO and Founder, Beyond Meat. “Just as you can find different varieties of ground beef, consumers will now have more choice to satisfy their individual nutritional needs and preferences."

Beyond Meat is continuing its mission to make better-for-you plant-based meat, and the revamp of its patties will be a trifecta of taste, health and sustainability. The latest iterations are designed to meet consumers’ growing demand for plant-based proteins that deliver on both taste and nutrition while featuring an “enhanced meaty flavor and the crave-able taste consumers love,” with an even better nutritional profile according to the company. “Our commitment is to provide consumers with absolutely delicious plant-based meats that are better for people and the planet, no sacrifice required,” says Brown.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ: BYND) reiterated their commitment to using only simple plant-based inputs, made from plants with no GMOs and no bioengineered ingredients. The company introduced the original Beyond Burger in 2016 and helped bring plant-based burgers designed to look, cook, and taste like animal meat into the mainstream. The new Beyond Burger iterations are the latest in a pipeline of new product offerings in 2020 following Beyond Breakfast Sausage Patties, Cookout Classic, Beyond Meatballs and Beyond Breakfast Sausage Links. Beyond Meat sells products at more than 122,000 retail and foodservice outlets in over 80 countries worldwide, including approximately 28,000 retail outlets in the US.

"I am personally thrilled to introduce this new Beyond Burger platform as it speaks so clearly to what our brand and company stands for,” says Brown.