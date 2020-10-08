Beyond Meat Launches New Plant-Based Breakfast Sausage Links

October is National Sausage Month, and Beyond Meat is releasing a new plant-based product to help fans celebrate. The Beyond Breakfast Sausage Links will be added to the meatless brand's current offerings as its fourth product launch of 2020, following Beyond's cookout 10-pack of burgers and its recent sausage patty and meatless meatball launches.

As more consumers are eating plant-based foods in light of the coronavirus and doctors rave about the health benefits that a diet rich in plants provide, Beyond Meat is offering a cruelty-free way to enjoy the taste of your favorite pork sausage with 40% less sodium, no GMOs and no bioengineered ingredients, synthetic colors, hormones, antibiotics or cholesterol.

Beyond Meat Debuts New Plant-Based Sausage Links

“With demand for plant-based breakfast options continuing to rise and more of us eating breakfast at home, we knew the segment was ripe for innovation,” said Stuart Kronauge, Chief Marketing Officer, Beyond Meat. “With the launch of Beyond Breakfast Sausage Links, we’re thrilled to introduce another better-for-you plant-based meat option to satisfy consumers’ love of classic breakfast dishes. We think our fans will be excited that they can make restaurant-style breakfast an at-home staple with our new links.”

Beyond Meat's Breakfast Sausage Links will be sold with a suggested retail price of $5.99 for eight links made with a savory herb and spice blend. Look for this new product at Kroger, Albertsons, Sprouts, Harris Teeter, Whole Foods Market, and more retailers nationwide throughout the month.