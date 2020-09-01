What do you do when your daughter, now 10, one day announces that for their love of animals she is going vegetarian? If you're Bethenny Frankel, founder of Skinny Girl and former Real Housewife of New York Reality TV star, you do it with her. Frankel, known for her straight-talking, sassy sense of humor and savvy business acumen, is the television version of your favorite aunt, hilarious sister, or quick-witted BFF, who tells it like it is, but never manages to offend. Frankel can act tough as nails, but one thing is certain from her IG posts and her constant time spent with Bryn: She loves her daughter, and now is going vegetarian in solidarity with Bryn, 10, who she had with ex-husband Jason Hoppy.

The 49-year-old reality star has revealed on her Instagram that she is ditching meat to support Bryn, and posted: “Bryn wants to be a vegetarian cause she loves animals, so she’s asked me to do it with her. I used to eat this way, so let’s see how it goes.”

In the days since, she has shown a variety of fully plant-based meals, from a pizza made with cauliflower crust and vegan mozzarella to vegan fish filets and various salads with all vegetable ingredients.

This new diet follows the star's other food-related revelations including a scary moment in December 2018 when she had to be hospitalized after eating soup that contained fish -- a food she is drastically allergic to.

"I have rare fish allergy. Sun, I had soup, itched & was unconscious for 15 mins then to ER & ICU for 2 days w BP of 60/40. I couldn't talk, see, thought I had a stroke & dying & told if 5 mins later I'd be dead. 911 & EPI saved me. I'll never not carry an #epipen @newtonwellesley xo (sic)"

The following March she revealed another food-related ailment: "leaky gut syndrome" which is when your intestines allow toxins into your bloodstream and make you feel sick. At the same time she told us that she had a wheat allergy. So perhaps her new diet will prove to be a healthy reprieve from all these harrowing food episodes. "Just when you thought it couldn't get sexier, I was diagnosed today with 'leaky gut syndrome' and a wheat allergy. Could there be a more vile title? That I wouldn't have put on my dating profile. (sic)"

She had already started sharing her vegetarian journey, with snaps on her IG stories of her food, whether it's a salad or plain pasta with tomato sauce, as well as energized pics of herself goofing around on her stories, being unself-conscious, quippy, and loving to her daughter, their dogs, and frequent posts showing appreciation for her partner Paul Bernon.

We expect, and hope, to hear more about this in the coming days and weeks ahead since Frankel is known for her "no filter" approach to life --one reason her fans love her. She posts pictures of herself in every scenario -- silly dancing and singing at the wheel, a snuggly mom moment with Bryn, and as an unfiltered real (no makeup) beauty, along with her glam shots with other former RHONY, since she is one of the few who has kept up these friendships.

After posting this no-makeup selfie, she tells her fans to keep their no-makeup selfies coming and that she appreciates. "keeping it real!" We look forward to her sharing more about the vegetarian journey in the days ahead.