The 7 Best Healthier-for-You Vegan Puffed Snacks

Looking for the perfect satiating, crunchy snack? While normally you might turn to a bag of chips or crackers, why not expand your snacking repertoire with some puffs. These days, there’s a seemingly endless array of tasty vegan puffs on the shelves, and online. We've weeded through the masses to help find some of the more better-for-you puffs that are not only vegan but also pack in extra nutrients.

All of the puffs that made our list are of course vegan, and easy to find both online and likely at your neighborhood grocery store. Note, as with any processed foods, popping any puff is always best in moderation. If you are through searching for your new go-to packaged snack, we’ve had you covered with this round-up of the best puffs for light and easy snacking.

1. IWon Organics Protein Puffs, Camalized Onion

IWon makes a line of killer puffs, and you can’t go wrong with any flavor but a few of their vegan options are at the top of the list. Caramelized Onion with 10 grams of protein per serving, is the perfect balance of savory with a kick of sweetness. The Spicy Sweet Pepper is also a stand-out. As the name implies, IWon is always organic, and always made with a mixture of either organic green peas & yellow peas, organic brown rice, or organic navy bean.

2. Outstanding Puffs, Hella Hot

From the iconic brand that brought you the Instagram-famous PigOut pigless snacks, Outstanding Foods’ Outstanding Puffs are not just delicious, they’re packed with nutrients.

The vegan brand packs its puffs with 20 essential vitamins and minerals including calcium, iron, and vitamins B12, D, and C. Outstanding Puffs are always vegan, gluten-free, kosher, and non-GMO.

3. Spudsy! Cinnamon Churro Sweet Potato Puffs

Meet the novel sweet potato puffs, Spudsy!, which use imperfect sweet potatoes and upcycles them into a plant-based, delicious snack. These perfect little puffs come in five vegan, non-GMO, gluten-free varieties like Bangin Bar-B-Q, Buffalo Ranch, Vegan Sour Cream & Onion, and Vegan Cheesy Cheddar. But the star of the show is the Cinnamon Churro flavor that actually tastes like a churro, condensed into crispy bite-sized treats. An added bonus is that they’re low in sodium, with only 30 milligrams per serving. And yes, in addition to being vegan, they’re gluten-free, kosher, and non-GMO.

4. Vegan Rob’s Cauliflower Puffs

With Vegan Rob’s snacks like its Cauliflower Puffs, you’ll bite into a perfect balance of crunch, with a subtle flavor that’s not overpouring. These puffs use sorghum flour as the main ingredient which is a nutrient-rich gluten-free flour. You’ll also get the added benefits of probiotics in these puffs to support digestive health. Vegan Rob´s are always vegan, gluten-free, non-GMO, and OU-certified kosher.

5. Hippeas Vegan White Cheddar

You may have seen this bright yellow bag on the shelf at Starbucks, and not realized it was vegan—luckily, all of Hippeas snacks are. This puff company, backed by celebrity powerhouses like Leonardo DeCaprio, makes crunchy treats that are made primarily with chickpea flour, an environmentally-friendly crop, and a nutrient-packed one. The 4 grams of protein and 3 grams of fiber per serving is a nice touch helping you feel like it's not just empty calories. They’re also organic, non-GMO, gluten-free, and OU-certified kosher.

6. LesserEvil - SunPoppers, Sour Cream & Onion

LesserEvil has a wide selection of puffs and recently introduced Sun Poppers, little bitesize puffs that pack a flavorful punch and contain protein from watermelon and pumpkin seeds. Great for adults, and kids! With the first two ingredients organic cassava flour, and organic avocado oil, these guilt-free treats will have you covered with your need for a salty, crunchy bite. And yes, they’re also non-GMO, kosher, and grain-free.

7. SNACKLINS Barbeque Seasoned Plant Crisps

SNACKLINS are more like puffed crisps, but still worthy of our list since they’re light and low-cal made from real ingredients including yuca, mushrooms, and onions. SNACKLINS comes in portioned bags, coming in at under 100 calories a serving for a good portion-controlled snack. Their crisps are always gluten- and grain-free, vegan, kosher, and non-GMO.