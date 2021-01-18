I think we can all agree that our dogs deserve a special treat for dealing with being our constant companions over these past few months of the pandemic. Now, thanks to Ben & Jerry’s, you can now show your dog the appreciation they deserve with the ultimate treat: Doggie Desserts.

Ben & Jerry's Launches Lactose-Free Dog Desserts

Ben & Jerry's Doggie Desserts are a lactose-free frozen treat that is made with sunflower seed butter as the base, the same as its non-dairy ice cream line. The Doggie Desserts were purposely made without lactose because some dogs are actually lactose intolerant, according to the American Kennel Club.

The dog-friendly frozen treats come in two-flavors: Pontch’s Mix and Rosie's Batch. Pontch's Mix is a swirl of peanut butter and pretzel and Rosie’s Batch is a blend of pumpkin and mini cookies. In order to nail the flavor and get a pooch stamp of approval, Ben & Jerry’s created a focus-group of dogs "working from home." Needless to say, the frozen treats were a hit.

Ben & Jerry's came up with Doggie Treats last winter, right before the pandemic hit the US. The Unilever-owned company is joining other popular dog ice cream brands such as Pooch Creamery by offering a dog-friendly, lactose-free frozen treat.

Lindsay Bumps, Ben & Jerry's Global Marketing Specialist shed some light on the inspiration behind the canine treats, saying, “People are at home and they’re looking for some sort of additional comfort and ice cream, specifically Ben & Jerry’s, is one of those go-to comfort foods." Now, dogs can indulge too!

You can find Doggie Treats in four-ounce mini cups or in multipacks ranging in price from $2.99 and $4.99 sold at locations including ShopRite and Walgreens, so keep an eye on the freezer aisle.

Click here to find Ben & Jerry's Doggie Desserts near you.