Ben & Jerry's is teaming up with former NFL quarterback and social justice activist Colin Kaepernick to deliver fans a new non-dairy ice cream flavor, set to release next year. "Change the Whirled" features caramel non-dairy ice cream with fudge chips and graham cracker and chocolate cookie swirls. The name references Kaepernick's impact on social justice movements since the QB took a knee on NFL sidelines.

Currently, Kaepernick is focused on his organization Know Your Rights Camp, which outlines its mission "to advance the liberation and well-being of Black and Brown communities through education, self-empowerment, mass-mobilization and the creation of new systems that elevate the next generation of change leaders."

One hundred percent of the proceeds of this flavor will be going to Know Your Rights Camp and Change the Whirled is set to hit freezer shelves in supermarkets in early 2021. It makes sense that this new flavor is non-dairy since Kaepernick himself follows a plant-based diet and regularly advocates for it.

"We’re proud to be working with a dedicated activist like Colin Kaepernick, whose work helped spark the international conversation around racial justice. Follow the graham cracker and chocolate cookie swirls as you dig into this cara-melt-in-your-mouth vegan dessert masterpiece and consider how you, too, can help change the whirled. We are so inspired by Colin Kaepernick’s bold activism for racial justice that we did what we do best: We whipped up a euphoric flavor to honor his work." said the Vermont-based ice cream giant in a statement today.

This summer, Kaepernick teamed up with Impossible Foods to pass out vegan food to those in need in the San Francisco area, as well as donated over 4,500 of the plant-based Impossible burgers to a Los Angeles food bank.