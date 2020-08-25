Some of our favorite plant-based food companies, big and small, have stepped up amid the coronavirus outbreak to help feed millions of food-insecure among them.

Among one of the key players stepping up the plate? Impossible Foods, who partnered with Colin Kaepernick’s civil rights initiative Know Your Rights Camp last month. Through their combined efforts, they hope to provide sustenance for one million people and promote social justice via Know Your Rights Camp and other social good programs.

Through the collaboration, Impossible Foods is donating meals to Know Your Rights Camp engagements in Los Angeles, San Francisco, and New York, with more cities announced.

“Gaining access to healthy and affordable food should not be a challenge for residents of any community,” said Patricia Robinson, Director of Community Outreach, Know Your Rights Camp, in a company press release. “Know Your Rights Camp is committed to participating in changing the outcomes and disparities that currently exist for families, while we further grow awareness and acknowledge that maintaining good health and nutrition should not be selective for some, but should be experienced by all.”

Impossible Foods CEO and founder Dr. Patrick O. Brown expressed his desire to help promote social justice and veganism in the same media statement: “Impossible Foods’ mission is to reverse the clock on climate change, restore biodiversity and expand natural ecosystems—results that will literally transform the way earth looks from space,”he said. “At the same time, as an essential business in an unprecedented challenging time, we also exist to serve the most basic and immediate needs of our community — including the food insecurity crisis and social justice struggles in our hometown region of the San Francisco Bay Area and communities throughout America.”

After the initial July announcement, Los Angeles-based ABC7 also joined in on the charitable efforts to make a donation as part of their Feed SoCal Campaign. Through this collaboration, 4,500 Impossible burger patties were donated to the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank.

“We have a history of supporting the local food banks, this is part of our mission in the communities we serve,” said Cheryl Fair, president and general manager of KABC-TV Los Angeles per VegWorld Magazine. “This year, the need is significantly greater...That is why we are grateful to Colin Kaepernick and the Know Your Rights Camp, who share the same goal to reduce food insecurities and stepped up with a donation of carefully selected food that is a healthy alternative for communities who simply do not have access.”

We’re grateful for all of these organizations and their incredible work to provide those in need with tasty vegan meals and fight for social justice one plant-based patty at a time.

Looking for ways to support the social justice movement? It can start with your plat. Check out these plant-based brands that support Black Lives Matter and are doing something about it and our guide on how to support Black-owned vegan businesses. Changing the world can taste pretty good, dear readers.