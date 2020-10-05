"Being skinny was never the goal," said R&B singer Jazmine Sullivan after losing 50 pounds on a vegan diet. She defended herself after posting a picture that drew critical comments from her many fans, saying she went on the diet to support her mother through cancer treatments.

The star recently posted an Instagram photo promoting her hit single Lost Ones while fans called her out for looking "skinny." Comments included: “Omg I don’t know if this skinny is good on you,” And, “I hope that is from natural dieting mama. cause If not it won't last. be careful." In response to the many critical comments,

Sullivan launched her response to the commentary on her Instagram story, writing: “last week some people dragged me saying I look sickly. I’m honestly a size 12. 180 lbs,” there’s nothing skinny abt me but my neck. I’m 5’8 however, so I sometimes photograph a little leaner than I am. But I ain’t skinny and that was never my goal. My goal was to support my mother through her battle with cancer by going vegan with her and, in turn, it helped me as well. And I feel really good,” she added.

“I have a lot of things to work on in my journey and I’m not nearly the model for health and fitness…But I’m trying. And I’ll continue to do so with my momma! Bless y’all. Love y’all.”

Throughout her vegan journey, Sullivan has been taking snapshots of her favorite vegan meals including homemade recipes and sharing them on her IG story. She's enjoying homemade hummus with spelt chickpea flour crackers, cauliflower rice with chana masala, dairy-free pizza with mushrooms, peppers, onions, tomatoes, and olives, and a classic vegan style taco with grilled veggies and salsa, guacamole in a romaine lettuce wrap. See her photos of these recipes below.