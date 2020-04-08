The Beet is dedicated to helping you live healthier by eating a more plant-based diet. We are also living in a time when health is determined by where we go, who we get close to and what we touch.

For a little light entertainment, and before we get back to our regularly scheduled messaging—that plant-based whole foods are good for you, the planet and animals—we wanted to showcase this extremely clever and well-done video. Plus, it's good for your health to laugh, breathe and smile. We hope this leaves you feeling a little "lighter" in mood and spirit. Have a great day. At home.