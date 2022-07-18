These Parmesan and Almond Baked Asparagus Fries are a low-carb delicious way to spruce up your side dish for dinner. Or, if you are looking for a healthier snack to crunch on during the workday, this recipe is a satisfying winner.

All you need is 15 minutes to prep this dish and just 10 minutes for the asaprgus "fries" to cook. Double, triple, or quadruple the batch and save your dairy-free yogurt dip if you want a tasty sauce for your veggies and crackers throughout the week.

Prep Time: 15 minutes

Cook Time: 10 minutes

Total Time: 25 minutes

Dairy-Free Parmesan & Almond Baked Asparagus Fries

Servings 4 people

Ingredients

Fries

1 cup almonds 143 g

½ cup grated vegan parmesan cheese 50 g

½ tsp salt

½ tsp paprika

¼ tsp ground black pepper

½ cup all-purpose flour 64 g, can sub all-purpose gluten-free flour

2 flax eggs (1 tbsp of flax meal + 3 tbsp of water)

1 lb asparagus 450 g

Yogurt Dip

¼ cup plain dairy-free yogurt 60 g

¼ cup vegan cream cheese 60 g

1 clove garlic minced

1 tbsp chopped chives

½ tsp lemon juice 5 mL

Pinch of salt

Instructions

Prep: Preheat oven to 425°F. In a food processor, pulse almonds until they become coarse crumbs. Mix in the grated parmesan, salt, paprika, and pepper. Prepare your workspace by putting the flour, eggs, and almond mixture in three separate large shallow dishes. Coat: Trim the tough bottoms off of your asparagus. Roll each in flour, then dip and coat in the eggs, and coat with almond crumbs. Bake: Place on a parchment paper-lined baking sheet and bake for 10 to 12 minutes, or until asparagus is tender when pierced with a fork. While asparagus cooks, combine all yogurt dip ingredients.

Nutrition

Serving: 1servings | Calories: 422kcal | Carbohydrates: 27g | Protein: 27g | Fat: 24g | Saturated Fat: 8g | Cholesterol: 113mg | Sodium: 530mg | Potassium: 622mg | Fiber: 6g | Sugar: 7.5g | Vitamin A: 1450IU | Vitamin C: 10.7mg | Calcium: 350mg | Iron: 4.7mg

