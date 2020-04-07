The Easiest Recipe for Awesome Apple Crumble, Anyone Can Make Tonight

Have you ever had a hankering for apple pie, but didn’t want to put in all that work? Don’t let being cramped up with limited ingredients during a quarantine stop you from making something that can bring a bit of joy to an anxious and scary time.

This crunchy, buttery, sweet and warm apple crumble with a touch of cinnamon is easy to make and so damn good. It's vegan and uses only the smallest amount of sugar you can get away with, so in that sense, it's also healthier for you than most desserts.

Ingredients Part 1: Apples 5 apples

1/4 cup of sugar

2 TB flour

juice from 1 lemon

1/2 tsp cinnamon

9” x 12” baking dish

2 medium mixing bowls Part 2: Crumble 1 cup of crushed nuts

1 cup flour

1 and 1/4 cups rolled oats

1/2 cup brown sugar

8 TB vegan butter

pinch of salt

1 tsp cinnamon Instructions Part 1: Apples Preheat oven to 350º In a mixing bowl, toss in roughly chopped apples Squeeze lemon over the apples. Add 1/2 tsp cinnamon, 1/4 cup sugar, 2 tbs flour, and mix until the apple pieces are evenly coated. Part 2: Crumble In the other mixing bowl, combine all ingredients aside from vegan butter and combine evenly. Using your hand, work the 8 Tbs of vegan butter into the dry ingredients making an even bowl of flakey nuggets (about 3 minutes). Pour the apples into the bottom of the baking dish, and spread evenly. Top the apples with the crumble mixture, and spread evenly. Bake in the middle of the oven for 45 minutes on 350º until golden brown and bubbling. Serve warm or cool and top with vegan ice cream or *caramel!

* You can easily make an awesome homemade caramel by simmering 1 cup sugar with 1/4 cup water over medium heat, stirring constantly until it bubbles and browns. Turn off heat and add a couple of TB of vegan butter or your favorite vegan cream made of coconut or cashew.

Joshua Katcher is a vegan and sustainable fashion expert, co-founder of RIND, a vegan cheese company, and founder of the vegan fashion company, Brave GentleMan, as well as the author of Fashion Animals.