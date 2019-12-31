Artichokes & Chickpeas with Tomatoes in White Wine Sauce

1 15-oz can chickpeas, drained and rinsed

1 15-oz can artichoke hearts, drained and sliced in half

Heat the olive oil in a Dutch oven or large pan. Add shallots and cook until soft and golden (about 2 minutes).

Add garlic and bay leaves. Cook until garlic is golden (about 2 minutes). Add the wine and simmer for 30 seconds.

Add the tomatoes and cover. Cook 8-10 minutes until tomatoes are almost bursting.

Add the artichokes and chickpeas. Cover and cook 4-6 minutes until heated all the way through.

Remove from heat and sprinkle with the fresh tarragon.