Artichokes & Chickpeas with Tomatoes in White Wine Sauce
Serves 4-6
INGREDIENTS:
- 1 Tbsp olive oil
- 5 shallots, thinly sliced
- 1 tsp kosher salt
- 5 cloves garlic, thinly sliced
- 2 bay leaves
- 1/2 cup dry white wine
- 3 cups yellow cherry tomatoes
- 1 15-oz can artichoke hearts, drained and sliced in half
- 1 15-oz can chickpeas, drained and rinsed
- 1 Tbsp chopped fresh tarragon
- 1/4 tsp black pepper
- Crusty bread, toasted (for serving)
INSTRUCTIONS:
- Heat the olive oil in a Dutch oven or large pan. Add shallots and cook until soft and golden (about 2 minutes).
- Add garlic and bay leaves. Cook until garlic is golden (about 2 minutes). Add the wine and simmer for 30 seconds.
- Add the tomatoes and cover. Cook 8-10 minutes until tomatoes are almost bursting.
- Add the artichokes and chickpeas. Cover and cook 4-6 minutes until heated all the way through.
- Remove from heat and sprinkle with the fresh tarragon.
- Serve alongside toasted French bread.
Nutritional Notes:
375 calories, 16g protein, 66g carbs, 15g fiber, 6g fat