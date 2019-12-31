Artichokes & Chickpeas with Tomatoes in White Wine Sauce

Serves 4-6

INGREDIENTS:

  • 1 Tbsp olive oil
  • 5 shallots, thinly sliced
  • 1 tsp kosher salt
  • 5 cloves garlic, thinly sliced
  • 2 bay leaves
  • 1/2 cup dry white wine
  • 3 cups yellow cherry tomatoes
  • 1 15-oz can artichoke hearts, drained and sliced in half
  • 1 15-oz can chickpeas, drained and rinsed
  • 1 Tbsp chopped fresh tarragon
  • 1/4 tsp black pepper
  • Crusty bread, toasted (for serving)

INSTRUCTIONS:

  1. Heat the olive oil in a Dutch oven or large pan. Add shallots and cook until soft and golden (about 2 minutes). 
  2. Add garlic and bay leaves. Cook until garlic is golden (about 2 minutes). Add the wine and simmer for 30 seconds.
  3. Add the tomatoes and cover. Cook 8-10 minutes until tomatoes are almost bursting.
  4. Add the artichokes and chickpeas. Cover and cook 4-6 minutes until heated all the way through. 
  5. Remove from heat and sprinkle with the fresh tarragon.
  6. Serve alongside toasted French bread.

Nutritional Notes: 

375 calories, 16g protein, 66g carbs, 15g fiber, 6g fat

