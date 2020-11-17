Ariana Grande hasn't been sitting around during the pandemic. In fact, the busy-as-ever singer dropped her new album on October 30th and then opened the doors to a new non-profit animal rescue shelter called Orange Twins Rescue in Los Angeles. The shelter takes in stray cats and dogs and cares for them until they can find their forever homes. The star shared a preview of the shelter's logo on her Instagram story, saying, “We are so happy, proud, and excited,” and teased the release of Orange Twins Rescue's new website, which will be coming soon.

Orange Twins Rescue is already caring for a range of furry friends, including a 20-year-old chihuahua named Jolene, who's "got spunk and energy," as well as Maini, a spotted cat who is recovering from leg surgery (but expected to make a full recovery for anyone interested in bringing her home), and many other adorable, adoptable pets. Scroll down to view the list of potential future family members that you may want to bring home one of these days.

Grande, a vegan herself, expresses compassion for animals on her social media all the time, and frequently posts videos and photos of her own adopted pups. The star has personally adopted ten rescue dogs in recent years. Her family members are:

Ophelia, Labradoodle Fawkes, Shiba Inu Cinnamon, American Pit Bull Terrier Coco, Dachshund-German Shepherd Lafayette, Bloodhound Sirius, Labradoodle Strauss, Yorkshire Terrier Pignoli, Chihuahua Toulouse, Beagle-Chihuahua Myron, Pit Bull mix

During quarantine, Grande reveals she was kept company by her ten dogs, and in her music video for 'Stuck With U' featuring Justin Bieber she shows herself dancing with Toulouse, her Beagle-Chihuahua mix. In the video, couples show off how they spend their time with one another, dancing, Zooming, or exploring nature like Justin and wife Hailey Bieber did, while Grande reveals herself hanging out at her home in Los Angeles with her canine loves.

Grande switched over to a vegan diet back in 2013 and marked the day with a tweet, announcing, "I've eaten organically since I was little and always kept meat minimal but today marks my first day as a 100% Vegan!!!! Joyus day..."

Back in 2014, when The Mirror asked her why she went vegan, she said, “I love animals more than I love most people, not kidding. But I am a firm believer in eating a full plant-based, whole food diet that can expand your life length and make you an all-around happier person.”

Considering adopting a pet? Why not make Orange Twins a stop on your search tour. Who knows? If you head over to Orange Twins one of these days you might just run into the famous founder, looking for her number 11.