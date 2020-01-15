Almond Butter Tofu

Some people struggle to know what to do with tofu as it is can be very bland, but the trick is to add some bold flavors and it will soak them up. Use extra-firm tofu if you can. If it isn’t quite firm enough then you might need to press your tofu for a bit to remove any excess water. This goes fantastically with my Kale and Pomegranate Salad, but equally lovely as a snack on its own. By: @gingervegan

INGREDIENTS