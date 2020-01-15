Almond Butter Tofu
Some people struggle to know what to do with tofu as it is can be very bland, but the trick is to add some bold flavors and it will soak them up. Use extra-firm tofu if you can. If it isn’t quite firm enough then you might need to press your tofu for a bit to remove any excess water. This goes fantastically with my Kale and Pomegranate Salad, but equally lovely as a snack on its own. By: @gingervegan
INGREDIENTS
- 550g extra firm tofu
- 3 tbsp almond butter
- 2 tbsp maple syrup
- 1 tbsp soya sauce
- 1 tbsp ginger purée
- 1 tbsp olive oil
DIRECTIONS
- Mix the dressing ingredients together until smooth.
- Cut the tofu into flat chip shapes and dip into the dressing to coat.
- Place on a lined tray.
- Bake at 200C for about 15 minutes, then turn over and bake for another 10 minutes until golden.
Nutrition Notes: Per serving (⅓ of recipe)
377 calories, 28g protein, 15g carbs, 3g fiber, 26g fat