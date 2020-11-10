Alexis Ohanian, founder of Reddit, tech entrepreneur, and Serena Williams’ husband, spoke out against factory farming and the impact it has on worldwide health and safety, placing a big bet on the future of the plant-based food industry.

Ohanian took to Twitter to respond to a CNN report that Denmark’s government is enforcing the mass killing of minks due to COVID-19. Ohanian has previously talked about embracing a mostly plant-based life and now he has publicly spoken out about the need for more plant-based foods and how factory farming has affected our health and safety.

“Not the time, I know, but plant-based foods, products, etc. are going to get a huge bump next decade as we realize what our factory-animal-processing practices have done to our health and safety.”

Ohanian doesn't consider himself to be fully plant-based as he still eats eggs as a main part of his diet. However, his wife Serena started eating plant-based after her sister Venus was diagnosed with an autoimmune disease, Sjögren's Syndrome, and ditched animal products. The couple has previously invested in Impossible Foods and Ohanian himself has backed parent company Simulate that owns vegan chicken nugget brand NUGGS and non-dairy frozen dessert brand Eclipse Foods. Alexis Ohanian is investing in and hoping for a plant-based future for health and safety reasons.